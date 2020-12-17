Drue Chrisman Earns All-Big Ten Second-Team Honors

The Ohio State punter has had a fantastic season and was recognized by the conference office.

Ohio State was well-represented on the All-Big Ten Offensive and Defensive Teams the last two days, but there's one more Buckeye that's earned all-conference status.

Senior punter Drue Chrisman has been named Second-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches across the league.

Chrisman has punted 18 times this year and is averaging 45.2 yards per punt. He ripped off a career-long 74-yarder against Michigan State two weeks ago in his best game of the season. In fact, he's punted as well in two games up in East Lansing as maybe any Buckeye punter ever has in a visiting stadium. His 2018 performance was also fabulous against the Spartans.

For his career, Chrisman owns a 44.0 yard average on 176 punts. He's been a great weapon for the Buckeyes on special teams.

This is his third time being recognized by the Big Ten Conference for his efforts. He was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 before earning honorable mention status last season. Chrisman is a 3-time Academic All-Big Ten and Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and he has been named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist twice in his career. Before the 2020 season started, Chrisman was named Second Team Preseason All-American by Chris Sailer Kicking.

