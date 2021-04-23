Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields, OG Wyatt Davis To Virtually Attend NFL Draft

Fields, Davis among the 45 prospects who will participate in draft from afar.

Although this year’s NFL Draft will once again be an in-person event, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and offensive guard Wyatt Davis have declined invitations to attend and will instead participate virtually.

The NFL announced on Friday the list of 58 prospects who will attend the draft – which takes place in Cleveland on April 29-May 1 – with 13 being on-site and the other 45 taking part remotely, similar to how last year’s event was handled with the players and their families watching the draft from their home.

Those set to attend include:

Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts

Miami (Fla.) defensive end Greg Rosseau

Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson

In addition to Fields and Davis, prospects who will attend virtually include:

Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Batemen

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell

Syracuse safety Andre Cisco

Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox

Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis

Alabama center Landon Dickerson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth

Alabama running back Najee Harris

Oregon safety Jevon Holland

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn

Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey

Miami (Fla.) tight end Brevin Jordan

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood

Boston College tight end Hunter Long

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall

Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield

Wisconsin-Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses

Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari

Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins

Miami (Fla.) defensive end Jaelen Phillips

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell

Tennessee offensive tackle Trey Smith

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney

Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele

USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker

There will also be 32 current and former NFL players, including seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that will announce selections for their current or former teams in the second and third rounds.

That includes former Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace, who will represent the Los Angeles Rams.

-----

-----

