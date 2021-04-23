Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields, OG Wyatt Davis To Virtually Attend NFL Draft

Former Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields, Offensive Guard Wyatt Davis To Participate Virtually In 2021 NFL Draft
Although this year’s NFL Draft will once again be an in-person event, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and offensive guard Wyatt Davis have declined invitations to attend and will instead participate virtually.
The NFL announced on Friday the list of 58 prospects who will attend the draft – which takes place in Cleveland on April 29-May 1 – with 13 being on-site and the other 45 taking part remotely, similar to how last year’s event was handled with the players and their families watching the draft from their home.
Those set to attend include:
- Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore
- LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase
- Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley
- Alabama quarterback Mac Jones
- North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance
- Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons
- Florida tight end Kyle Pitts
- Miami (Fla.) defensive end Greg Rosseau
- Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater
- Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith
- Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II
- Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
- BYU quarterback Zach Wilson
In addition to Fields and Davis, prospects who will attend virtually include:
- Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham
- Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Batemen
- Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton
- Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell
- Syracuse safety Andre Cisco
- Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi
- LSU linebacker Jabril Cox
- Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw
- Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis
- Alabama center Landon Dickerson
- Clemson running back Travis Etienne
- Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth
- Alabama running back Najee Harris
- Oregon safety Jevon Holland
- South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn
- Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey
- Miami (Fla.) tight end Brevin Jordan
- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence
- Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood
- Boston College tight end Hunter Long
- LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall
- Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield
- Wisconsin-Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz
- TCU safety Trevon Moehrig
- Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore
- Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore
- Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses
- Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome
- Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari
- Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai
- Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh
- Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye
- Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins
- Miami (Fla.) defensive end Jaelen Phillips
- Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell
- Tennessee offensive tackle Trey Smith
- USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
- North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt
- Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney
- Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble
- USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele
- USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker
There will also be 32 current and former NFL players, including seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that will announce selections for their current or former teams in the second and third rounds.
That includes former Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace, who will represent the Los Angeles Rams.
