How Kayden McDonald's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State landed a commitment from one of the nation’s most sought-after defensive tackles on Monday evening when Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Kayden McDonald picked the Buckeyes over finalists Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3 and 310-pound McDonald, who is the former teammate of sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock, has recorded 212 tackles, 118 tackles for loss and 41 sacks in his high school career, including a whopping seven sacks in the first round of the 7A state playoffs last fall.

He’s virtually unblockable in one-on-one situations as a zero-technique nose tackle thanks to his strength and technique, but he’s also explosive and nimble for his size, which is how he’s scored eight touchdowns (seven rushing and one receiving) on offense.

McDonald is built in the same mold as sophomore Tyleik Williams and redshirt freshman Michael Hall Jr., albeit a bit lighter than Williams. He projects as someone who can play one- and three-technique positions and stuff the run while also providing pass-rush potential up the middle.

He’s now on track to become the second member of his family to sign with a Big Ten program, as his older brother, Jayden McDonald, spent one season at Iowa before transferring to Troy in 2019. He was among the Trojans’ leading tacklers as a fifth-year senior this fall before suffering an injury last month.

As for the younger McDonald, he becomes the 21st member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star Jason Moore and Dublin (Ohio) Coffman four-star Will Smith Jr. along the defensive line.

He's also the third pledge from Georgia, joining four-star tight end Jelani Thurman (Fairburn Langston Hughes) and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee (Ellenwood Cedar Grove).

It’s a massive win for defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who had some hits and misses this summer, as he landed Moore but also saw Georgia four-stars A.J. Hoffler (Clemson) and Darron Reed (LSU) and Florida four-star John Walker (UCF) go elsewhere.

All will be forgotten, though, if the Buckeyes finish out the cycle strong with commitments from two elite edge rushers from a group that includes Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star Keon Keeley; Venice, Fla., five-star Damon Wilson; and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star Matayo Uiagalelei.

