WATCH: Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni National Signing Day Press Conference Highlights

The Ohio State head coach and Assistant AD for Player Personnel addressed the media to discuss the challenges of recruiting during the pandemic, stories about several new players and the impact of a national footprint.

Wednesday's National Signing Day culminated a massive effort to bring in perhaps the best class in Ohio State history. In total 21 players committed to play for the Buckeyes and as of now, 14 of them are expected to early enroll and join the program in January. The remaining seven will enroll at the university in June.

Head coach Ryan Day and Assistant AD for Player Personnel Mark Pantoni spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the excitement of today's events, share stories about the recruiting process for several of the players coming in, and much much more.

The thing that most stood out to me today was Ryan Day's very simple answer to a question that lots of fans want to know the answer to: does it matter to you to finish the signing period with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country?

"No, I’m not really interested in that at all," Day said. "It’s just someone’s opinion. I get it, I respect it all, but in the end you have to find the right guys for Ohio State, the right fit."

Whether or not it matters to him, it matters to a lot of fans and the Buckeyes are squarely in the mix to sign the most highly-rated group of high school prospects in the nation.

Here are some video highlights from today's press conference - we will update this list throughout the afternoon with additional footage.

Ryan Day and Mark Pantoni on potentially signing the top-ranked recruiting class.

Here's Coach Day discussing incoming quarterback Kyle McCord

Here's Day and Pantoni discussing the special relationship that TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor have formed together.

Day also spoke about specifically what is so special about Henderson, the No. 1 ranked running back recruit in the nation.

Here's Ryan Day discussing No. 1 rated high school receiver, Emeka Egbuka.

Mark Pantoni weighs in on Zen Michalski, who transformed his body in a major way and played extremely well as a senior to earn a scholarship.

