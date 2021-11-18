Scouting Report: Ohio State Gearing Up For Tough Michigan State Offense

Here's what the Buckeyes have to keep an eye on this week as they face off against one of the best offenses they've seen all year.

Here is our weekly scouting report on the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State Offensive Scouting Report

Offensive Coordinator: Jay Johnson, 2nd Season

Key Players: RB Kenneth Walker, QB Payton Thorne, WR Jayden Reed, OL Kevin Jarvis, OL AJ Arcuri, TE Connor Heyward

Season Stats

Average Points Scored Per Game: 34.6

Average Total Yards Gained Per Game: 449.6

Average Passing Yards Per Game: 251.8

Average Rushing Yards Per Game: 197.8

What to Look For

Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker has been superb this year and is leading the FBS in rushing yards and touchdowns with 1,437 yards and 17 TD's. His offensive line has been banged up which has forced a lot of rotating up front, but offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has does an outstanding job with this unit.

When they are not running to Walker, QB Payton Thorne’s top two targets are Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor. Nailor’s status for Saturday is uncertain as he has been out since injuring his hand in the Michigan game a few weeks back. Last week, the Spartans won the time of possession battle against Maryland by controlling the ball nearly 12 minutes more than the Terrapins. I would expect Sparty’s game plan to be the same in an effort to keep the high-powered Buckeye offense off the field.

Cav’s Three Keys for Buckeyes

1) Discipline in Run Fits: For the Buckeyes to limit Walker’s production, they will need to play disciplined and maintain their gap responsibility. If the Buckeyes’ front seven try to guess and vacate their gaps, Walker will find the seams or bounce outside for big gains.

2) 11 Hats to the Ball: Walker has found success this year in making would-be-tacklers miss. Besides executing the game plan designed to stop Walker, the Buckeyes will want to play with high energy and relentless pursuit. To that end, expect for de facto defensive coordinator Matt Barnes to rotate his front seven to keep his guys fresh.

3) Reed Your Keys: The spelling of Reed is intentional. The Buckeye secondary will have to be precise in reading their keys to stop Jayden Reed, MSU’s top receiver. Reed is coming into this game with 45 receptions and an impressive 18.4 yards a catch. The Buckeye defense will be looking to respond to last week’s performance against the Boilermakers which included giving up nearly 400 yards and 4 TDs through the air against Aidan O’Connell and the Boilermaker offense.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Named Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

Ohio State Freshman OL Ben Christman Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Remains At No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State To Face Alabama, Cincinnati Or Oregon In Most Bowl Projections

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!