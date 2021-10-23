Scouting Report: Indiana's Defense vs. Ohio State's Offense

The Buckeyes have the most explosive unit in the country this season. How can the Hoosiers try to slow them down?

Indiana Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator: Charlton Warren, 1st year

Key Players: LB Micah McFadden, LB Cam Jones, DE Ryder Anderson, DB Raheem Layne

Defensive Stats

Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 26.8

Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 331.7

Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 122.3

Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 209.3

What to Look For

The respect Hoosier defensive coordinator Charlton Warren has for the Buckeye offense was evident during Monday’s media session. When Warren was asked what impresses him about Ohio State, his response was “they do about everything perfect. Run it, throw it, protect.”

The Hoosier defense stepped up immensely last week in their 20-15 loss to Michigan State. One of their big highlights was shutting down the nation’s leading rusher Kenneth Walker to 84 yards and 3.7 yards per carry while also limited to the Spartans to a total of 241 yards. They will have to play even better this week if they want to keep the game close against the Buckeye offense that has improved each week and is firing on all cylinders.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Points on the Board Early: If the Buckeyes can get a couple of quick scores, they will put even more pressure on the Hoosiers offense that has only scored one touchdown in their previous three Big Ten matchups and only five TD's in the air.

2) Minimize Micah: LB Micah McFadden is playing at an All-Big Ten level with a lot of production. He is leading the team in tackles (36), tackles for loss (9-67 yards), QB hurries (4), forced fumbles (2) and tied for sacks (3.5-27 yards). PFF College currently is grading him as a top-10 linebacker in the country.

3) Pass Protection: DE Ryder Anderson and McFadden account for the seven of the Hoosiers’ nine sacks and 16 of the 31 tackles for losses. If the Buckeye offensive line continues to provide great protection for C.J. Stroud, it be a long day for the Hoosiers. Below are two clips of fantastic pass pro. The first clips shows RG Paris Johnson (77) pick up the twist while the second clip shows the quick feet by LT Nicolas Petit-Frere (78) and the power of C Harry Miller (53) as he serves up a pancake.

