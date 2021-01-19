Ohio State Star Wyatt Davis Declares For The NFL Draft

After a season that almost wasn’t, Ohio State star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis has announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

The right guard was one of two Buckeyes to opt out when the Big Ten initially cancelled the football season and then opt back in when the conference resumed play, so his departure for the pros doesn’t come as a surprise.

“After months of uncertainty this past summer, I made the decision to opt back in for the opportunity to suit back up with my Ohio State brothers and compete for a National Championship,” Davis said in his social media post. “Although we came up short of our ultimate goal, I am incredibly proud of what the 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes accomplished. We achieved an undefeated season, Big 10 Championship, College Football Playoff (Sugar Bowl) win, and a chance to play for a National Championship. I would not trade the experience these last few months for anything and am proud of what our team accomplished.”

Along with all that the team accomplished, Davis also had a season to remember as he became the 33rd unanimous All-American in program history, landing on the first-team on every ballot.

Davis does have injury concerns, however, as he left the national championship game against Alabama with a leg injury, which was the third time this season he had to be helped off the field. While the other two in-game injuries proved to be not very serious, Davis ended up returning to the Ohio State sideline in street clothes and on crutches to watch the rest of the championship game.

Todd McShay has Davis projected at No. 29 while Dane Brugler has Davis as the first pick of the second round at No. 33.

