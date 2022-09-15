Ohio State freshman quarterback Mason Maggs lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in a tradition that signifies his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy’s been giving us a great look on scout team,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 and 218-pound Maggs joined the program this summer as a walk-on from Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, where he threw for 1,786 yards, rushed for 861 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a senior.

Maggs is the son of former offensive lineman Bob Maggs, who was a two-year starter at center in the mid-1980s. He chose to walk on at Ohio State over scholarship offers from programs such as Findlay, Lake Erie College and Ohio Dominican.

“I just want to say thank you guys for welcoming me into the brotherhood,” said Maggs, who was one of two walk-on signal-callers to join the Buckeyes this offseason, joining fellow Dublin native Chad Ray. “Shout to my unit, Coach (Corey) Dennis, Coach (Todd) Fitch, really just everybody in this huddle. I love all you guys.”

Maggs is now the 12th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining running backs Dallan Hayden and T.C. Caffey, wide receivers Kojo Antwi, Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles.

