Star Ohio State WR Draws Comparison To Highly-Paid Detroit Lions WR
The preseason watchlist nominations continue to pour in for Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. The experienced college wide receiver is widely considered one of the best receivers in the country headed into the 2024 season. As of Monday, he has received Big Ten Preseason Honors and been named to the Paul Hornung Award and Walter Camp Award watchlists. The Biletnikoff Award watchlist is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, which is certainly another one that Egbuka will likely be named to soon.
Now that Marvin Harrison Jr. is in the NFL after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick, Egbuka is the wide receiver prepared to lead Ohio State. As young future stars such as Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith get acclimated to starting roles, Egbuka has an opportunity to start the season in fast and furious fashion. A big season for him could mean a few things. The Buckeyes offense will be dangerous and potentially operating at a championship caliber and his draft stock will only be secured as a future first-round pick.
The high expectations for this season and the 2025 NFL Draft don't stop there for Egbuka. He was actually compared to one of the highest-paid NFL wide receivers by Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the star receiver for the Detroit Lions and just received a major contract extension this offseason. The four-year, $30 million deal currently makes him the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.
Saying Egbuka is a slightly bigger and slightly faster Amon-Ra St. Brown is some really high praise from Sikkema. St. Brown absolutely deserved the contract extension after a brilliant 2023 season. The 24-year-old was second in the NFL in receptions (119), third in receiving yards (1,515) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (10). This came just one year after an impressive 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. St. Brown not only beat those numbers but smashed them.
At 6'0", 202 pounds, St. Brown is not the biggest receiver, yet he is stronger than he looks. He is an excellent route runner and so dangerous out of the slot. At 6'1", 205 pounds, Egbuka is just a touch bigger. He is also extremely dangerous when operating out of the slot.
In 2022, Egbuka caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Buckeyes. An injury caused him to miss some time last year, but now Egbuka still gets to bounce back and try to secure the all-time career reception record at Ohio State. K.J. Hill holds the record with 201 career receptions. Egbuka just needs 77 receptions to top that mark.
It does seem like Egbuka has a clear path ahead of him to do some big things. Once he makes it to the NFL, maybe he can follow in the footsteps of Amon-Ra St. Brown and become one of the highest paid receivers in the league somewhere around 2028.
For right now, making things happen at Ohio State and leading the Buckeyes to big victories is the current task at hand.