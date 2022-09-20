Ohio State's season-opening win over Notre Dame took the nation by storm as the Buckeyes got off to a great start. While the Buckeyes looked really good each of the last two weeks against Arkansas State and Toledo, there hasn't been the same level of national hype leading up to those two games.

But those wins are squarely in the rearview mirror. Saturday's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin has everyone's attention.

Wisconsin opened the season with a nice win, but dropped a really frustrating game to Washington State in their Week 2 affair. The Badgers rebounded with a solid with over New Mexico State, which is one of the worst teams in FBS again this year.

Overall, Ohio State has won eight straight games against the Badgers, including three Big Ten championship contests.

Head coach Ryan Day, star quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles all took some time on Tuesday afternoon to address reporters and preview this week's game after nearly breaking the all-time school record for total offense last Saturday.

You can watch the press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below.

