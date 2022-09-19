Skip to main content

What We Learned From Ohio State Blasting Toledo

C.J. Stroud was outstanding guiding the Buckeyes offense to a near school-record-breaking performance, racking up 736 yards of offense against the Rockets.

Is there such a thing as a perfect game in college football? I'm not sure, but it sure feels like the Buckeyes nearly pulled one off on Saturday night.

Sure, the defense gave up a couple good plays to a talented quarterback and there are always things to improve. But Ohio State nearly broke the all-time school record with 736 yards of offense, scoring 11 touchdowns on 12 drives as they completely and totally overwhelmed the Rockets Saturday night.

Ohio State scored 77 points for the first time since 2016, which is the most in a game since they posted 83 points against Iowa back in 1950.

C.J. Stroud looked like the Heisman front-runner, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is quickly becoming the hottest player in America.

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson share what they learned from Saturday’s blowout and why it was important as they head into Big Ten play on this morning’s edition of Buckeye Breakdown!

