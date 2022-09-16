Game Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets

The Ohio State Buckeyes have largely looked like the kind of team worthy of a No. 3 national ranking so far through their first two games, but it hasn't come without criticism.

Extremely little of that criticism is coming from within the walls of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center though, which ultimately are the only opinions that matter. Jim Knowles' defense has looked terrific, allowing just one touchdown through two games. C.J. Stroud and the offense opened it up last week after a challenging opener against Notre Dame.

Quite well aware of the upsets that rocked that college football world just last weekend, the Buckeyes are well-prepared and excited to play the Toledo Rockets, who come to Columbus after two dominant victories over LIU and UMASS. Jason Candle's team might be considered the favorite in the MAC this year.

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when the heavily-favored Buckeyes take the field Saturday night at The 'Shoe.

What's the betting line for Toledo vs. Ohio State?

TOLEDO at OHIO STATE – Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Spread: Ohio State (-32) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 62

Toledo vs. Ohio State Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 52, Toledo 9

I think Jim Knowles' defense is the real deal. The Silver Bullets are allllll the way back, and now that the offense is gaining traction, look out America.

C.J. Stroud's touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr. last week were NFL caliber throws. If Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play (Ryan Day sounded pretty optimistic about that this week), I don't know how the Rockets are going to stop the Bucks. Their defense is above average, but they aren't going to be able to keep the Buckeyes from blowing this open.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 55, Toledo 17

Too much is being made about Toledo's performance in last year's three-point loss at Notre Dame. This is still a team that lost six games, including five to Group of Five opponents, and Ohio State isn't as primed for any upset as the Fighting Irish, as evidenced by their recent loss to Marshall.

The Buckeyes were clicking in the passing game last week against Arkansas State, and the presumed return of wideouts Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will add to that. The only way they don't put up more than 50 is if head coach Ryan Day decides to focus on cleaning up some things in the run game.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 52, Toledo 17

Toledo is in position for a rough landing here in Week 3. Ohio State is in an even better position than last weekend against Arkansas State with reports suggesting Smith-Njigba and Fleming will see the field against the Rockets.

Combine this potential fact with the knowledge that quarterback C.J. Stroud has gotten better each weekend, though the sample size is not optimal for declaring a definitive streak, and you have a dangerous Ohio State team who is once again playing on their home turf.

Toledo has looked good against Long Island and UMASS, and the Rocket defense can boast a turnover unlike that of the Buckeyes, but they just aren’t on the same level.

