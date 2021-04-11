Report: Tennessee State Hires Eddie George as Head Coach

Stadium says George has been hired as the new head coach, although he's never previously been a coach.

As first reported by Brett McMurphy of Stadium Sports, former Ohio State running back Eddie George is reportedly taking over as new head coach of the Tennessee State football program.

George replaces Ron Reed, who went 60-69 leading the Tigers over the last decade. Reed's departure has not yet officially been announced by the school, but sources tell ESPN that it is expected to come on Monday and George's hire would be made official on Tuesday.

Eddie George had a legendary Ohio State career, winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy. He went on to have a great run as the feature back of the Tennessee Titans from 1996 until 2003. His No. 27 has been retired by both the Buckeyes and the Titans.

Tennessee State seems to be approaching things from the same angle that Jackson State did this past offseason, when it took a chance on hiring former NFL star Deion Sanders. Sanders has a 4-3 record in his first season.

