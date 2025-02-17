Ohio State Legend Delivers Crucial Advice to Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith certainly did not disappoint during his freshman season. As a matter of fact, he actually exceeded expectations, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Smith was considered by many to be the best receiver prospect to ever walk through the doors of Ohio State, and some labeled him the best wide out prospect ever, period.
The 19-year-old still has to wait two more years to declare for the NFL Draft, even though he certainly appears to be ready to compete in the pros now.
Still, those are the rules, and Buckeyes legend Maurice Clarett has pleaded with Smith to follow them. More specifically, he urged Smith to do things quite a bit differently than he did.
"I wouldn't advise him to try to challenge (the NFL), push or do anything I tried to do," Clarett told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. "You'll be able to make money there. Just enjoy it all, man."
Remember: Clarett tried to make the jump to the NFL after spending just one season in Columbus, but he was unable to succeed. That resulted in Clarett's football career spiraling out of control, and he would never play another down at Ohio State or on the professional level.
Would NFL teams draft Smith right now? Surely. A legitimate argument could even be made that he might become the first wide receiver to be selected No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.
However, it's simply a risk not worth taking for the superstar.
