Current, Former Ohio State Golfers Maxwell Moldovan, Bo Hoag Qualify For U.S. Open

Moldovan is the first Buckeye to make the tournament as an amateur since 2018, while Hoag will participate for the second straight year.

Ohio State rising junior Maxwell Moldovan and former golfer Bo Hoag have both qualified for the 122nd U.S. Open, which will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19.

A native of Uniontown, Ohio, Moldovan shot an average of 71.03 at 12 events last season to earn All-Midwest Regional honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America. He is the first Buckeye to make the U.S. Open as an amateur since former golfer Will Grimmer made the cut in 2018.

Hoag, meanwhile, was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection during his time at Ohio State from 2008-11. The Upper Arlington, Ohio, native has been playing professionally ever since and will participate in his second straight U.S. Open, though he didn’t not make the cut at Torrey Pines last summer.

Moldovan finished Monday's U.S. Open Final Qualifier, which has been dubbed “The longest Day In Golf,” in third at five-under. Hoag finished at four-under to tie for fifth at Springfield Country Club and punch his ticket to the U.S. Open.

