Ohio State Adds Four-Time National Champion Logan Stieber To Wrestling Staff

Stieber is one of four wrestlers in NCAA history to win four national titles.

The Ohio State wrestling program added a familiar face to its coaching staff on Thursday afternoon, as head coach Tom Ryan named four-time NCAA champion Logan Stieber as one of his assistant coaches.

“Adding a wrestler of Logan’s caliber is obviously amazing but it’s his overall being that should excite Buckeye Nation,” Ryan said in a statement. “He is extremely knowledgeable, well-respected and just an all-around great person.”

A Monroeville native, Stieber is one of just four wrestlers in NCAA history to win four national titles, joining Oklahoma State’s Pat Smith (1990-92, 1994), Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson (1999-2002) and Cornell’s Kyle Dake (2010-13). He went 119-3 during his career with the Buckeyes from 2012, which is the highest winning percentage (.975) in school history, and led the program to its first NCAA team championship in 2015, the same year he took home the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s best college wrestler.

After graduation, Stieber took gold at the 2016 World Championships in Budapest and represented the United States at the 2017 and 2018 World Cup. He’s also been a coach at the Ohio Regional Training Center since graduation.

“Although Logan has been involved in our freestyle program since graduating in 2015, it is great to be able to add him to our staff in an official capacity,” Ryan said. “He is someone who loves the Buckeyes with all of his heart, and I have no doubt he will step in and be a fantastic collegiate coach”

The Buckeyes also promoted fellow four-time All-American wrestler Bo Jordan to assistant coach after he spent the last three seasons as a volunteer assistant.

“Promoting Bo Jordan was equally important to our program,” Ryan said. “I’m happy to be able to recognize the job he has been doing and look forward to his continued growth as a great coach.”

-----

You may also like:

2022 New Jersey Cornerback Jayden Bellamy Includes Ohio State In Top 6

Packers Expect Josh Myers To Replace Former Ohio State Center Corey Linsley

2022 Florida Cornerback Ryan Turner Commits To Ohio State

What Turner's Commitment Means For Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

2022 Philadelphia Defensive End Enai White Lists Ohio State In Top 8

New Orleans Saints Excited About Pete Werner's Versatility

2022 Florida Athlete Kye Stokes Commits To Ohio State

How Stokes' Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2022 Recruiting Class

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook