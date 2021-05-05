2022 Philadelphia Defensive End Enai White Includes Ohio State In Top 8

White is already scheduled to take an official visit with the Buckeyes in late June.

Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter four-star defensive end Enai White included Ohio State in his top eight on Tuesday evening alongside Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Oregon and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound White – who is considered the second-best weak side defensive end and No. 39 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – landed an offer from the Buckeyes during a virtual visit with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson last May. He’s never been to campus but is scheduled to take an official visit on June 25-27.

White has also set official visits with the Gators on June 4-6, Bulldogs on June 11-13 and Crimson Tide on June 18-20 and hopes to take unofficial visits with the Aggies, Ducks, Hurricanes and Tigers before making a late-summer decision. It’s worth noting, though, that Ohio State is the only program in White’s top eight that is recruiting him exclusively at defensive end, whereas all of the other schools view him as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker.

That said, June is shaping up to be an important month for Johnson as he looks to secure his first commitment for the current recruiting cycle.

White and Duncanville, Texas, four-star Omari Abor are both scheduled for official visits that month, while the Buckeyes are also hoping to get Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star Kenyatta Jackson; Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star Derrick Moore; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Marvin Jones; and Arlington (Texas) Martin four-star defensive end Ernest “R.J.” Cooper on campus sooner rather than later.

If Ohio State is ultimately able to land White’s pledge, it will mark the second straight cycle the Buckeyes have pulled the top player from Philadelphia, joining freshman quarterback Kyle McCord. The Buckeyes also landed his teammate, freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was considered the city’s third-best player.

