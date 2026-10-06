Julian Sayin has been consistent for the Ohio State Buckeyes so far this season. He has looked relaxed and is playing carefree, which has helped him find success on the field.

In the last game against the Hawkeyes, he had a magnificent performance once again, and for the Hawkeyes, there's really not much you can do against an offense like Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes were hoping for the upset but the dynamic duo of Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin went to work

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) calls a play during a Big Ten college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Oct. 3, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sayin threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns while only missing seven throws, going 20-for-27. Two of his touchdowns went to Smith, who ended up making some history against the Hawkeyes.

Devin McCuin would find the end zone, and he is someone Julian has been wanting to see if he can get more targets, too.

He believes that if he can get those other receivers going, then it will give him more confidence to throw their way. While Jeremiah Smith has been superhuman and his making his case to be a top candidate for the Heisman, Julian Sayin should be in the conversation right along with him.

Should Julian Sayin be getting more Heisman recognition?



Through 5 games:

• PFF Passing grade: 91.9 (#3 nationally)

• Passing yards: 1,530 (#4)

• Yards/attempt: 10.8 (#2)

• Passing TDs: 13 (#9)

• NFL Passer Rating: 135 (#5)



Sayin is tied for 9th in Heisman odds on FanDuel… pic.twitter.com/2Bdl6Gfrnn — Jon “JR” Rhoades (@jrs_rankings) October 4, 2026

Julian Sayin on the season has 1,530 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and just one interception. He also has a qbr rating of 92.1 and a completion percentage of 72.5. He has been on fire, and has been efficient with his throws.

Only being 9th in the Heisman rating is kind of absurd for the level that Sayin is playing at.

Just because his game is not flashy does not mean that he should be penalized for putting up stats week in and week out.

Julian Sayin was surgical in Ohio State's win at Iowa



20/27, 324 YDS, 3 TDS, 0 INT



Two of those went to Jeremiah Smith, including the 57-yarder that made him Ohio State's all-time TD catch leader. pic.twitter.com/Bvgjoecx7V — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 4, 2026

His ability to avoid the rush, step up in the pocket, and put the ball on the money to his receivers is truly remarkable. It will be tough for him to make any ground in the Heisman race if his running mate, Jeremiah Smith, keeps putting up monster performances as he has been.

The only thing Sayin can do is just keep playing smart football and throwing to the right target, and if Smith is getting open all the time, then throwing to him more than everyone else is the right move. Sayin should get more credit and recognition for being as consistent and accurate all season long.

There is still a lot of football to be played, and Sayin has plenty of time to keep climbing the rankings.