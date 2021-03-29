Urban Meyer Indicates the Jaguars Will Likely Draft Trevor Lawrence

Urban Meyer had a lengthy discussion with NBC Sports' Peter King as he prepares for his first NFL Draft as a head coach in the league.

Urban Meyer knew when he was lining up for a transition to the NFL that he wanted to have a perfect situation. By all accounts, he seems to have found exactly what he was looking for in Jacksonville - and that includes a chance to pick a franchise quarterback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the first pick in April's NFL Draft, and it might be the worst kept secret in football, but all indications from national media outlets around the country point to the Jags picking Trevor Lawrence.

But in an interview that Meyer did with NBC's Peter King on Football Morning in America, Meyer essentially said as much himself.

“Is there any real mystery that you’re picking Trevor Lawrence?” Peter King asked Meyer. “Uh,” Meyer said, not flinching, “I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

It's pretty rare that NFL coaches or GM's tip their hands going into a draft, and Meyer didn't say it was a slam dunk ... but it's hard to envision a scenario in which the Jaguars don't select Lawrence at No. 1 overall one month from today.

Here's what else Meyer told King about his potential new franchise quarterback.

“Trevor checks all the boxes, you know?” Meyer told me. “The number one common quality of every great player, not just quarterback, is competitive maniac. He’s 34-2. Won a national title as a true freshman. Is a winner. I’ve seen him up close and in person compete. And then character. I see him and I witness with my players, when the guys get drafted high, a lot of people get . . . They have influences in their live. Like, whether it be social media, whether it be other things that really don’t pertain to winning. What I’m really pleased with and I don’t want to say surprised, but him, his agent, his family, they’re focused on one thing. He wants to become the best version of himself for the National Football League, which is, well, it is somewhat refreshing.”

Lawrence may have gone 34-2 as a starter in college, but his last game as a Tiger was pretty rough. The Buckeyes stomped on Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in January, 49-28. Lawrence threw for 400 yards, but once the Tiger defense surrendered four unanswered touchdowns in the first half, he couldn't throw his way back into the game.

The NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio this year, but Lawrence has already said he does not plan to attend the festivities in person. He will watch instead from Clemson's campus with some family and friends.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State Defensive End Chase Young To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

Ohio State Defensive Tackle Haskell Garrett To Miss Remainder Of Spring Practice

2022 Ohio State Linebacker Target Jalon Walker Commits To Georgia

Former Ohio State Cornerback Shaun Wade Delays Pro Day Workout To April 14

2022 Texas Defensive End Omari Abor Sets Visit To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook