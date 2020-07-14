SI All-American Candidate Dakota Mitchell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DB Dakota Mitchell

Projected Position: Nickel

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 184 pounds

School: Winter Park (Fla.) High School

Committed to: Florida

Frame: Muscular build with adequate height and length on his side. Room to add mass to the trunk and lower half.

Athleticism: Two-way prospect with play-making ability at wide receiver, running back and defensive back, with speed and ball skills on either side of the ball. Gets to top speed in a hurry without sacrificing acceleration.

Instincts: Natural ‘robber’ defender in coverage with safety traits and ability to break on the football at a moment’s notice. Comfortable playing the alley and/or the run game with some pop on contact. Excels with the ball in the air with natural vision and speed to potentially factor into the return game.

Polish: Jack of all trades prospect excels in off-script scenarios but proves polished against the run in his attack. Plays outside in disengages well and can finish with pop. More of a rover than true safety from a backpedal, transition and break standpoint, something sure to be approached in the coming 18 months.

Bottom Line: Mitchell is a pure football player who could challenge for Power Five snaps on offense or defense, but his ceiling on defense in the modern age is too strong to ignore. He can occupy depth as a safety or work underneath as a physical nickel with run/pass aggression and play-making ability. Focus on technical development in man-to-man coverage should be the gateway to early playing time in the SEC.