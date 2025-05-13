Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Make Intriguing Recruiting Offer on Tuesday
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day has done a tremendous job in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as the program ranks third amongst FCS schools according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. However, the National Championship-winning coach continues to look ahead.
2027 four-star safety JayQuan Snell recently announced on Tuesday that he has received an offer from Ohio State, according to a post on X.
Snell has quickly gained the attention of many top programs after he finished his sophomore season with 86 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. His breakout season at Waxahachie High School helped him to become the No. 1 safety in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-3, 175 lbs, Snell already possesses the perfect frame for a safety at the next level, along with great athleticism.
Looking ahead at the Buckeyes' 2027 class, Day has already landed two elite prospects in five-star athlete Jamier Brown and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds. While Snell would be an ideal addition to the future recruiting classes, Ohio State landed two top-ten safeties in the 2026 cycle with Blaine Bradford and Simeon Caldwell. But with star defensive back Caleb Downs likely to be a top pick in next year's NFL Draft, Day is clearly building up his defensive for the future.
