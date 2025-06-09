Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Receive Massive Message From Elite Recruit
Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes received some incredible news on Monday after having one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class on campus.
After his visit with the program, 2027 five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster told Eleven Warriors that Ohio State is in his top two schools, as well giving praise to the Buckeyes' culture.
“The visit was great, I ain’t going to lie,” Brewster told Eleven Warriors. “I love how the culture is based off brotherhood and how you can’t do anything without your brothers. That’s how you win football games, is with your brothers. The culture and the family stand out, the players are all really tight with each other. Everyone feels like family.”
Brewster also mentioned to Eleven Warriors that he has his next visit set up to Columbus, which will take place on Aug 30 when Ohio State takes on the Texas Longhorns.
As the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2027 class, Brewster would be a significant playmaker for the Buckeyes in the trenches. At 6-foot-3, 302 lbs, the Cedar Hill, TX native already possesses the size to play at the next level. His combination of size and speed makes him a lethal threat in both the pass and run game.
Currently, the Buckeyes' 2027 recruiting class is 247Sports' No. 3 class in the nation, despite only holding two commits. Five-star wide receiver and in-state recruit Jamier Brown is the main catalyst of the group so far, as well as four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds. If Day can land a talented defender like Brewster, he would give the program a huge boost heading into next year's recruitment cycle.
