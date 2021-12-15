2022 Georgia TE Bennett Christian Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from a prototypical tight end with great hands and blocking ability.

CHRISTIAN PROFILE

Hometown: Acworth, Ga.

High School: Allatoona

Size: 6-foot-6, 235 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★

Commitment Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Recruitment Recap: Christian picked up an offer from Ohio State during an important stretch in June 2020 that also saw Penn State and Tennessee offer. He subsequently listed those three schools as his finalists with the plan of making a commitment once he could visit each program.

With the recruiting dead period continuously extended due to the pandemic, Christian decided to take matters into his own hands with a self-guided tour of campus in August 2020. He made a similar trip to Knoxville – where his father played in the late 1970s – but ultimately decided to play for the Buckeyes rather than the Volunteers and committed in September.

Evaluation: There are generally two types of tight ends in any given recruiting cycle: one that catches a lot of passes and is highly rated and another that excels at blocking and flies under the radar as a result.

Christian falls squarely in the latter, as he had just 35 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns in high school but caught the eye of offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson due to his blocking abilities. Because of that, he compares more to Luke Farrell than Jeremy Ruckert at this stage in his career.

That, of course, isn’t a bad thing considering Farrell started 32 games for the Buckeyes and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft. Expect Christian to play a similar role for the Buckeyes in a few years.

