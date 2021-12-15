2022 Tennessee RB Dallan Hayden Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the most underrated players in the country.

HAYDEN PROFILE

Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.

High School: Christian Brothers

Size: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: June 22, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Though Hayden had long been a top target of running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford, who extended a scholarship offer in August 2020, many expected him to choose Tennessee, where his father played in the early-1990s.

The two took a self-guided tour of campus in March – which was a homecoming of sorts since Hayden lived in Columbus as a small child but hadn’t been back since – then returned for an official visit in mid-June. His strong bond with Alford ultimately sealed the deal for the Buckeyes.

Evaluation: “He’s got great vision and what I would call a ‘wide lens,’” Purple Wave head coach Thomas McDaniel said. “He can see the field very well and can find creases on the backside of plays when necessary. He’s 205 pounds, he has elite power and above average speed. The biggest thing is his toughness. He’s durable, he can run in-between the tackles, circle the defense when he needs to or cut the ball back and expose people.”

Hayden was named the Tennessee Titans Division II-AAA Mr. Football winner for the second straight season after he rushed for 2,002 yards and 33 touchdowns this fall.

“He’s always working on his speed, agility, and power,” McDaniel said. “He’s a naturally strong kid in the weight room, works hard in the weight room. He spends a lot of time just running and conditioning. But again, as he gets older he’s just going to continue to get bigger and stronger. It just happens naturally for him. He’s always done a nice job with ball security, been really good at protecting the football. I think he would tell you the same thing and that’s that he wants to continue to build his football IQ.”

