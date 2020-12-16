McCord is one of the most highly-recruited quarterbacks in the country in the Class of 2021. He was the first offensive verbal commit in this class.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have signed Quarterback KYLE McCORD.

McCORD PROFILE

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

High School: St. Joseph’s

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

2019 Stats: (Limited) 1,600 passing yards, 25 TD's, 1 INT.

Offers: Arizona, Baylor, Central Michigan, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: April 30, 2019

Recruited By: Mike Yurcich, Corey Dennis, Brian Hartline

SI99 Pre-season Rank: No. 57 Overall

ESPN: 4-star - No. 29 Overall

Composite: 5-star - No. 25 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 47 Overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 30 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

McCord is a natural passer who excels with touch, rhythm and timing, which compensate for above-average arm strength. He possesses good mechanics and pocket awareness, along with solid in-pocket athleticism and terrific accuracy. His tape is somewhat reminiscent of former Arkansas/USC QB Mitch Mustain coming out of high school. McCord projects a starting caliber pocket-passer in an offense that features a timing-based passing game.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON McCORD

There is a steadiness to McCord's game that every offensive coordinator wants to work with. He thrives on touch, rhythm and timing, which compensates for above-average arm strength. With some of the best mechanics and footwork in the country, he holds his own outside the pocket or even off-script as an efficient ball distributor.

-----

-----

