Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Quarterback Kyle McCord

McCord is one of the most highly-recruited quarterbacks in the country in the Class of 2021. He was the first offensive verbal commit in this class.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State Buckeyes have signed Quarterback KYLE McCORD.

McCORD PROFILE

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
High School: St. Joseph’s

Height: 6-3
Weight: 215

2019 Stats: (Limited) 1,600 passing yards, 25 TD's, 1 INT.

Offers: Arizona, Baylor, Central Michigan, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: April 30, 2019

Recruited By: Mike Yurcich, Corey Dennis, Brian Hartline

SI99 Pre-season Rank: No. 57 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 29 Overall
Composite: 5-star - No. 25 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 47 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 30 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

McCord is a natural passer who excels with touch, rhythm and timing, which compensate for above-average arm strength. He possesses good mechanics and pocket awareness, along with solid in-pocket athleticism and terrific accuracy. His tape is somewhat reminiscent of former Arkansas/USC QB Mitch Mustain coming out of high school. McCord projects a starting caliber pocket-passer in an offense that features a timing-based passing game.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON McCORD

There is a steadiness to McCord's game that every offensive coordinator wants to work with. He thrives on touch, rhythm and timing, which compensates for above-average arm strength. With some of the best mechanics and footwork in the country, he holds his own outside the pocket or even off-script as an efficient ball distributor. 

LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

-----

-----

