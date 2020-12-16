Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Jayden Ballard
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed wide receiver JAYDEN BALLARD.
BALLARD PROFILE
Hometown: Massillon, OH
High School: Washington
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175
Offers: Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Washington State
Verbal Commitment Date: June 21, 2019
Recruited By: Brian Hartline, Ryan Day
ESPN: 4-star - No. 48 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 66 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 51 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 141 Overall
Ballard is a big-play receiver with good length and speed. He has good concentration and ball judgment, evidenced by his great ability to adjust to throws to win at catch points. While he needs to add strength and continue developing in the nuances of the receiver position, his speed must be respected by back-end defenders. Ballard projects as a WR2 and deep threat in a college offense’s passing game.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON BALLARD
Few offenses are willing to push the ball to the third level like OSU's in recent years and this class' shot-play wideout is Ballard. It's not just the speed here, though, as his ball-tracking and field awareness allows him to make plays in the short to intermediate as well. Elite quickness rounds out his route-running potential and run-after-catch ability.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
