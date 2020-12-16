Jayden Ballard from Massillon, OH, a 4-star wide receiver, is joining the 2021 recruiting class and making his way to Columbus.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed wide receiver JAYDEN BALLARD.

BALLARD PROFILE

Hometown: Massillon, OH

High School: Washington

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

Offers: Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Washington State

Verbal Commitment Date: June 21, 2019

Recruited By: Brian Hartline, Ryan Day

ESPN: 4-star - No. 48 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 66 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 51 Overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 141 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Ballard is a big-play receiver with good length and speed. He has good concentration and ball judgment, evidenced by his great ability to adjust to throws to win at catch points. While he needs to add strength and continue developing in the nuances of the receiver position, his speed must be respected by back-end defenders. Ballard projects as a WR2 and deep threat in a college offense’s passing game.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON BALLARD

Few offenses are willing to push the ball to the third level like OSU's in recent years and this class' shot-play wideout is Ballard. It's not just the speed here, though, as his ball-tracking and field awareness allows him to make plays in the short to intermediate as well. Elite quickness rounds out his route-running potential and run-after-catch ability.

