OU Baseball: Oklahoma Sent to Chapel Hill Regional for 2025 NCAA Tourney
NORMAN — Oklahoma baseball’s NCAA Tournament fate has been revealed.
The Sooners are a 2-seed seed in the Chapel Hill Regional, hosted by North Carolina. The other two teams in that regional are Nebraska and Holy Cross.
Oklahoma (35-20, 14-16 SEC) enters the NCAA Tournament after winning two games at the SEC Tournament. The Sooners, seeded 12th, beat Kentucky in their first round game before beating 5-seed Georgia in the second round. OU fell to Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals.
North Carolina is the No. 5 overall national seed and one of eight teams that will host Super Regionals if it wins its regional.
The Tar Heels are the highest-ranked non-SEC squad in the field of 64. The top four seeds are No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 Auburn.
UNC (42-12, 18-11 ACC) finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the regular season. The Tar Heels won three games at the ACC Tournament after winning seven of their final nine regular-season contests.
Nebraska was a bubble team after finishing eighth in the Big Ten during the regular season. But the Cornhuskers (32-27, 15-15) left no doubt about their postseason status, winning the conference tournament and becoming the lowest-seeded team to win the conference tourney.
Before that, the Sooners were in a slump. Oklahoma lost six of its final seven regular-season games, losing the final game of its home series against Ole Miss, getting swept on the road by Kentucky and dropping two of three against Texas at home.
Regionals are played in double-elimination format. The winner of each regional advances to the best-of-three Super Regionals, hosted at the higher-seeded team’s campus. Super Regional series winners advance to the eight-team College World Series in Omaha.
The Chapel Hill Regional will begin on Friday.
The Sooners’ game against Nebraska will be the first of the regional, and the game’s start time will be announced later.