Brent Venables Provides an Update on Oklahoma WR Trell Harris

NORMAN — On Tuesday during his weekly press conference, Brent Venables provided an update on wide receiver Trell Harris’ recovery.

Harris has been out since Oklahoma’s loss to Michigan on Sept. 12. The talented pass catcher who transferred to the Sooners last winter suffered a lacerated internal organ that prevented him from leaving Ann Arbor with the team and instead stayed under the care of doctors at a local hospital.

Venables shared that Harris had experienced a setback in the form of a post-surgery infection that “kind of set him back, where he had to get antibiotics.” Venables did not seem alarmed by the setback and said that “Sometimes that’s a byproduct of some of the surgical things you go through.”

Despite the setback, Venables said that Harris has been in “good spirits” and credits his mother for being “incredibly strong.”

Venables said the expectation is to hopefully see Harris return to Norman by the end of next week ahead of Oklahoma’s 11 a.m. matchup with Texas A&M.

A return to play seems unlikely considering the Sooners only have three regular season games left. Venables mentioned that the team’s focus regarding Harris is in a different place rather than expecting any immediate impact if he can return..

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“We’re not even, we’re not thinking (about the possibility of him returning this year),” Venables said. “He’s got a tremendous future ahead of him. We’re just trying to do whatever we can do to help him get healthy and at some point in time he’ll want to get back into the football rhythm and things of that nature, so we’ll see where that is.”

Harris was brought in to provide John Mateer a dynamic duo at wide receiver alongside 2025 All-SEC pass catcher Isaiah Sategna. Harris provided a glimpse of that potential by logging six catches for 104 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in the season opener against UTEP, in two games this year.

Harris’ injury came in the first half of the 17-10 loss to Michigan. He felt well enough to return to the field and nabbed a few catches to try and help the Sooners overcome and win on the road.

A source shared with Sooners On SI that Harris felt ill immediately following the game as the team was getting ready to return to Norman.

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