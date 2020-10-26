SI.com
All-in: Caleb Williams moves to Oklahoma for good

Parker Thune

"Norman, I'm here, baby! I've officially moved to Norman."

That's the latest from Caleb Williams in his 'All on the Line' blog series.

If there was any reason to question Williams' devotion to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, that ought to dispel any such doubts. SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021 intends to enroll at Oklahoma in January, and he reported that he's already moved into his Norman apartment.

"I'm finally here and now I get to prepare in a special way before I officially enroll into the University of Oklahoma," said Williams. "Now it's time to get it on and intensify my work in the lab. Get more creative and specialized. Increasing the workouts and intensity over the next few months. Preparing myself mentally and physically before I get to that point where I officially can be enrolled at Oklahoma. Before I can be in the meeting room, on the field, in the workouts, preparing for the national championships we're focused on winning over the next few years."

And as signing day creeps closer for the class of 2021, Williams continues to make his pitch to the uncommitted recruits that the Sooners are pursuing. Oklahoma is in prime position to land several more high-end prospects in the 2021 cycle, and Williams' secondary recruiting efforts have been crucial.

"Now's the time," Williams said. "Let's get the rest of the guys on board -- Tristan (Leigh), Savion (Byrd), Emeka (Egbuka), Bryce Foster, Camar Wheaton. Definitely need my running back and my linemen know how I feel. Actually, all my guys know how I feel and what we talked about. So we can finish the class out and have a top class. So we can start shutting these people up about Oklahoma. Time to go win some national championships (plural) and shut these people up about Coach Riley and Oklahoma."

