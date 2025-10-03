All Sooners

Can Jaren Kanak Score a TD? Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for OU-Kent State

Oklahoma closes out its non-conference schedule Saturday vs. Kent State. Here are Ryan Aber's three bold predictions for the game.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak has done plenty so far in his first season after shifting over from linebacker. But Kanak has yet to find the end zone. Will that streak end Saturday vs. Kent State?
Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak has done plenty so far in his first season after shifting over from linebacker. But Kanak has yet to find the end zone. Will that streak end Saturday vs. Kent State? / Carson Field, Sooners on SI
In this story:

Oklahoma closes out its non-conference schedule Saturday against overmatched Kent State.

The Golden Flashes (1-3) have not won a game against an FBS opponent since 2022, and are No. 134 nationally — last — in total defense and No. 128 in total offense and have been outscored 176-73.

So the fifth-ranked Sooners shouldn’t face too much of a challenge when it comes to the scoreboard.

But that leaves plenty of opportunity for wackiness.

Here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium:

Read More Oklahoma vs. Kent State

Jaren Kanak Scores First Offensive Touchdown

Jaren Kanak’s transition from linebacker to tight end has been an unmitigated success story early for the Sooners.

Kanak leads OU with 307 receiving yards on 18 catches.

But Kanak’s resume still lacks a touchdown.

Michael Hawkins Jr. figures to lean heavily on the big target over the middle, and in this one, Kanak is finally able to break through and find the end zone.

It wouldn’t be Kanak’s first touchdown with the Sooners, though.

He did return a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown on punt coverage in last season’s victory over Temple.

Six Different Sooners Record Sacks

Oklahoma is tied for second in the country with 4.0 sacks per game, while Kent State is No. 116 nationally with 2.75 sacks allowed her game.

The Sooners don’t figure to bring a ton of pressure, but even with their base defense, they will have chances to bring down Golden Flashes quarterback Dru DeShields.

Twelve different Sooners have recorded sacks this season, led by three from Jayden Jackson.

That number figures to be extended by at least a couple, as a large group of OU defenders register sacks in the victory.

Maybe this prediction isn’t too bold — the Sooners had seven different players account for sacks against Auburn and five against Temple, but only two each against Michigan and Illinois State.

Jayden Jackson, Sooners
Jayden Jackson leads Oklahoma with three sacks through four games. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Whitt Newbauer Accounts for a Touchdown

Whitt Newbauer, the sophomore transfer from Mercer, will be elevated to the backup quarterback role Saturday with Michael Hawkins Jr. making his first start of the season.

Newbauer threw for 1,398 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and had a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.

With the Sooners jumping out to a big lead, Newbauer figures to make his OU debut in this one and he’ll take advantage by either throwing for a score or running for one.

feed

Published
Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Home/Football