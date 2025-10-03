Can Jaren Kanak Score a TD? Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for OU-Kent State
Oklahoma closes out its non-conference schedule Saturday against overmatched Kent State.
The Golden Flashes (1-3) have not won a game against an FBS opponent since 2022, and are No. 134 nationally — last — in total defense and No. 128 in total offense and have been outscored 176-73.
So the fifth-ranked Sooners shouldn’t face too much of a challenge when it comes to the scoreboard.
But that leaves plenty of opportunity for wackiness.
Here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium:
Jaren Kanak Scores First Offensive Touchdown
Jaren Kanak’s transition from linebacker to tight end has been an unmitigated success story early for the Sooners.
Kanak leads OU with 307 receiving yards on 18 catches.
But Kanak’s resume still lacks a touchdown.
Michael Hawkins Jr. figures to lean heavily on the big target over the middle, and in this one, Kanak is finally able to break through and find the end zone.
It wouldn’t be Kanak’s first touchdown with the Sooners, though.
He did return a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown on punt coverage in last season’s victory over Temple.
Six Different Sooners Record Sacks
Oklahoma is tied for second in the country with 4.0 sacks per game, while Kent State is No. 116 nationally with 2.75 sacks allowed her game.
The Sooners don’t figure to bring a ton of pressure, but even with their base defense, they will have chances to bring down Golden Flashes quarterback Dru DeShields.
Twelve different Sooners have recorded sacks this season, led by three from Jayden Jackson.
That number figures to be extended by at least a couple, as a large group of OU defenders register sacks in the victory.
Maybe this prediction isn’t too bold — the Sooners had seven different players account for sacks against Auburn and five against Temple, but only two each against Michigan and Illinois State.
Whitt Newbauer Accounts for a Touchdown
Whitt Newbauer, the sophomore transfer from Mercer, will be elevated to the backup quarterback role Saturday with Michael Hawkins Jr. making his first start of the season.
Newbauer threw for 1,398 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and had a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.
With the Sooners jumping out to a big lead, Newbauer figures to make his OU debut in this one and he’ll take advantage by either throwing for a score or running for one.