NORMAN — With under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Texas A&M was faced with a third and long.

Danny Okoye was ready. So ready, in fact, he felt compelled to start crossing-up an imaginary defender with a pretend basketball at the line of scrimmage as he appeared to be blitzing.

The Aggies snapped the ball and Okoye quickly returned to football mode and blitzed quarterback Brady Hart. Okoye brought the Aggie quarterback down to force a punt.

“Honestly something that I came up with at practice,” Okoye said of his crossover motion prior to the play. “It worked pretty well and we had some time, and I was like 'What if I try this?' And I tried it and it worked out and it was a pretty cool experience.”

That wasn’t the only meme-worthy play Okoye had in the game. As he lined up two yards off the line of scrimmage on another play, Okoye appeared to be in a four-point stance.

A screenshot of the moment went around social media as it appeared to show Okoye in a four-point stance two yards off the line of scrimmage. Even for a Brent Venables defense, which thrives on exotic looks, the image of Okoye in an apparent four-point stance lined up around where the linebackers roam was too far-fetched to be real, right?

“That was a misunderstanding,” Okoye said. “Honestly, I was expecting the ball to get snapped and he hard counted it, and so I was a little off balance, I fell and someone snapped a picture at the perfect time.

But even if I was, I feel like that's just pretty cool,” Okoye said.

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The sack, in particular, highlighted what has been an impressive three-game stretch for Okoye.

Against Florida, the third-year edge rusher took over an entire Gator possession when he blew up a play for a tackle for loss and forced his blocker to commit a holding penalty to put Florida further behind the chains.

He had five total tackles including a sack and that tackle for loss in the 23-7 win.

Against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, he combined for eight tackles, a tackle for loss and the aforementioned sack.

Okoye’s improved play has been mirrored by Oklahoma's offensive and overall improvement since the calendar turned to November.

“I feel like all three stages of the game feed on each other,” Okoye said. “When the offense is doing good, when special teams are doing good, when the defense is doing good, everybody else on the sideline feels pretty good as well."

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