Every Game is a Must-Win for Oklahoma, Reggie Powers Says 'No Other Option' for Saturday

NORMAN — At 2-2. Oklahoma is not where they wanted to be heading south the the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners knew their schedule was tough; it was a rallying cry for the team during the offseason. But dropping two games for the second Saturday in October, in the manner that they have, has the program fighting to stay above water.

It will be tough against the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns. Reggie Powers knows the challenge ahead, but the situation calls for some desperation.

"(Beating Texas) has to happen this week," Powers said on Monday. "There’s no other option really."

It makes sense why Powers sees it this way. Should Oklahoma work to salvage their season and manage to stay in a College Football Playoff conversation — defeating the Longhorns is a non-negotiable.

Losing to Texas doesn't exclude the Sooners from playoff talks — they would have to win out and finish 9-3 — but it may be too steep a hill to climb.

"It’s a must-win every week but this week we know if we want to turn around the season we have to do it right now. There’s no waiting or talking about it. We’ve got to go to work this week and prove it on Saturday," Powers said.

There's even the emotional aspect at play. Oklahoma has been so lost on offense over their last three games that losing to Texas could lead more losses down the road. Brent Venables' track record of following up 10-win seasons with six-win duds could officialy become a pattern if that occurs.

The gravity of the situation hasn't taken away from Powers' ability to see the Red River Rivalry as another opportunity to play a great opponent.

"Having the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the nation, just like No. 2 last week, it’s a great opportunity for us," he said. "We are excited for this opportunity. We know the season isn’t going the way we want to go but we’re not discouraged or anything like that. We’re ready to go upset the No. 1 team in the nation."

Collectively, the players seem to have the right mentality heading into Saturday. Despite what they've shown thus far and knowing what lies ahead, the team is at least prepared to put their best foot forward.

Even the offense.

"I’m confident in (the offense) going into the game every week. We’ve just got to put it together on game day and go out there and just be ourself without overthinking anything," Powers said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.