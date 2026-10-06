Oklahoma DT David Stone Ready to go vs. Texas After Injury, Bye Week

NORMAN — A smile flashed across David Stone’s face when the Oklahoma defensive tackle was asked after Monday’s practice how he felt.

“I feel good, man,” Stone said. “The bye week did justice for me, so I’m ready.”

Exactly two weeks earlier, Stone was unsure whether he’d ever play football again, much less be ready to play in the Red River Shootout.

A dislocated kneecap, which Stone suffered in practice Oct. 21, certainly isn’t a minor injury but the junior avoided major structural damage and was able to play five days later in the Sooners’ 41-13 loss to No. 2 Georgia.

If Oklahoma is to pull off an upset over top-ranked Texas on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, Stone figures to need to be a centerpiece of the defensive attack.

The team that wins the rushing battle generally wins the OU-Texas game over the past quarter century.

And while it would be a surprise if the Sooners put up big rushing numbers on offense — they’re averaging fewer than 100 yards per game on the ground and just 75.3 over the last three.

The defense, though, has been strong against the run so far.

They haven’t allowed more than 152 yards on the ground this season and haven’t allowed 200 rushing yards in any game since the 2024 Armed Forces Bowl.

Stone performed well against the Bulldogs even though he was just a few days removed from the injury.

He was happy for the bye week after that loss.

“I very much needed it, honestly,” Stone said of the bye week between Georgia and Texas. “I’m grateful that I had the time off to try to get my feet back under myself, especially my leg.It’s just — it was bad.

“I’m just grateful to play football again, honestly.”

Now, the Del City product will face the Longhorns for the third time in his career.

Stone certainly has an appreciation for the rivalry.

“As an Oklahoman, this is a game that you see growing up pretty much everywhere,” Stone said. “The store you go to, you see the brands, the logos, of both schools across Texas and Oklahoma.”

But Stone downplays the thought that this game is bigger than any other.

“Of course, it’s something that you’l see growing up and has a lot of meaning to a person,” Stone said. “For me, it’s just another game, honestly, because it’s the next game, it’s the next opportunity, because literally two weeks ago I didn’t know if I was going to play this sport again.

“So for me to be out here, I’m grateful. I’m just excited to be playing football again. God willing, I’ll play the best game of my life so I’m excited for it.”

Stone had four tackles in last season’s loss to Texas.

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