Former Oklahoma QB Lands One Final Chance in the SEC

A former Oklahoma quarterback isn’t done playing just yet — and he’ll even get a shot at the Sooners in 2026.

Nick Evers, a reserve QB on Brent Venables’ first OU squad, has transferred to Missouri and apparently will compete for the starting job. The Sooners visit Mizzou in the season finale on Nov. 28.

Evers, whose only game action in the Crimson and Cream was an incomplete pass in the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas in 2022, will reboot once again with his fourth team.

According to 247Sports, Evers was the No. 137 overall prospect, the No. 9 quarterback and the No. 24 overall player in the state of Texas, as well as an Elite 11 finalist, coming out of high school. But he has yet to kickstart his college career, having played in just 13 games and throwing for 1,023 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 243 yards and three scores.

After leaving OU, Evers landed at Wisconsin but never got into a game. He then transferred to Connecticut, where he won the starting job in 2024, but then lost it early in the season. Evers played sparingly for the Huskies under Jim Mora Jr. in 2025 due to injuries.

Evers is hoping for a fresh start in the SEC.

Mizzou lost starter Beau Pribula to the transfer portal (to Virginia) and prospect Sam Horn to professional baseball and needs to identify its starting QB for 2026.

It was widely presumed that backup Matt Zollers, who replaced an injured Pribula for parts of 2025, would inherit the role, but coach Eli Drinkwitz apparently wants more competition for the position that will lead his offense this fall.

Mizzou signed Austin Simmons from Ole Miss out of the portal to help in the competition to replace Pribula, but then Evers joined the conversation last week.

Evers is a former 4-star recruit who first committed to Dan Mullen and Florida out of Flower Mound, TX, near Dallas. He was also recruited heavily by Auburn.

Before he ever arrived on campus, Evers told Sooners On SI why it was important for him to establish himself in the community as he pledged a donation of his NIL money to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We really just want to help make a difference in the world,” Evers said. “And I think this is the first step that I can do. ... I really just wanted to be a part of some of these kids’ lives and just help bring them joy, because that's just something I've always wanted to do.”

But when Mullen was fired and Venables hired Jeff Lebby in December 2021, Lebby immediately went to work to flip Evers’ verbal commitment from Florida to Oklahoma. Lebby had built a relationship with Evers when he was offensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

In his one year in Madison, Evers backed up former Sooner QB Tanner Mordecai. During his one year in Norman, he was a reserve behind Dillon Gabriel, Davis Beville and General Booty.

At UConn, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Evers won the starting job in training camp in 2024, but in nine games completed just 97-of-180 passes (54 percent) with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He eventually lost the starting job to Maine transfer Joe Fagnano, who threw for 1,631 yards (58 percent) with 20 TDs and four INTs that season.

Fagnano not only held onto the starting job in 2025, he became one of the most prolific QBs in the country by throwing for 3,448 yards with 28 TDs and only one interception while completing 69 percent of his passes and averaging 287 yards per game.