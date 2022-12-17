Oklahoma QB Nick Evers Announces Transfer to Wisconsin

Freshman Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers is transferring to Wisconsin, he announced in a Saturday morning tweet.

Evers, a former four-star recruit out of Flower Mound, Texas, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3. He attempted just one pass during the 2022 season, an incompletion during the Sooners’ 49–0 loss to Texas on Oct. 8.

For the Badgers, the addition of Evers follows the exit of junior quarterback Graham Mertz, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 4 after playing 34 games for the Badgers over four seasons.

Wisconsin, one of college football's most successful teams of the 2010s, has struggled for quarterback consistency over the years, cycling through eight different starters since Russell Wilson finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2011.

Now coached by Luke Fickell, the Badgers hired offensive coordinator Phil Longo away from North Carolina on Dec. 7 in an attempt to reboot their offensive approach. Under Longo, the Tar Heels averaged 35.0 points per game in 2022 and quarterback Drake Maye finished 10th in the Heisman voting.

The Sooners, meanwhile, struggled mightily in the 2022 season, finishing 6–6 in the regular season to secure their worst record since 1998.

Eight different players attempted passes for Oklahoma this season. Redshirt junior Dillon Gabriel led the way with 24 passing touchdowns against six interceptions.

Evers committed to the Sooners on Dec. 13, 2021, and left high school ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the country in the SI99 rankings.