Freshman Phenoms: Oklahoma DB Courtland Guillory Setting Lofty Goals for First Year
With so much depth in Oklahoma’s secondary, it won’t be easy for Courtland Guillory to get significant playing time as a true freshman.
But Eli Bowen proved that it isn’t impossible last year.
Bowen, a cornerback, earned ESPN Freshman All-American honors. In 11 games and eight starts, Bowen recorded an interception, 30 tackles and four pass breakups.
As Guillory prepares for his first college football season, his goal is to make a similarly immediate impact.
“It made me feel like if he did it, why not me?” Guillory said. “I’m an incoming freshman as well, so I’m trying to be a Freshman All-American myself.”
Rivals and 247Sports graded Guillory as a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. He also earned offers from Texas, Texas A&M and several other powerhouse programs.
What stood out to him about Oklahoma was how the Sooners utilize their young players.
After OU’s disappointing 6-7 season in 2024, Guillory felt like the Sooners could use reinforcements.
“I felt like I was wanted here in this program, and that’s a big reason,” Guillory said. “We were really going through a slump, but in my eyes, it was like ‘somebody needs to step up.’ It feels like a chance for me to play.”
Bowen and Jacobe Johnson will likely hold the Sooners’ starting cornerback roles this year. Other cornerbacks in the room include sophomore Devon Jordan, redshirt junior Gentry Williams and true freshmen Maliek Hawkins and Trystan Haynes.
During one of his spring press conferences, OU coach Brent Venables praised the defensive back group’s depth, citing plenty of different players that the Sooners can turn to.
“That group of guys is really excited,” Venables said.
Bowen will likely be second or third on the depth chart to begin the year. But the good news for him is that he’ll almost certainly get a chance to compete early in the season.
Oklahoma opens the season against Illinois State — an FCS opponent — on Aug. 30. The Redbirds are a quality FCS team, but they’ll likely struggle to compete with the Sooners’ talent and athleticism. This means OU will likely lead comfortably late in the game, giving the chance for Guillory and other reserves to play.
From there, Guillory will have the chance to prove himself.
“I came here to play; I didn’t come here for no reason,” Guillory said. “My whole purpose of this spring is to gain trust and show them that I can play, so Week 1 I can get some burn on the field.”
Kip Lewis, a redshirt junior linebacker, believes Guillory will make the most of his opportunities — whether they come in Week 1 or later on.
“Courtland Guillory has been a poised cornerback, turning heads this camp,” Lewis said. “I like how he plays, flies around and covers.”