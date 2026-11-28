Oklahoma will be missing a key starter on defense on Saturday.

Cheetah Reggie Powers III has been downgraded to out for Oklahoma’s game against Missouri.

Powers left the game last week against Texas A&M in the first quarter. This will force reserve cheetah backer Jeremiah Newcombe to play in place of Powers. Newcombe posted four total tackles including a tackle for loss and a sack in the 28-7 win over Texas A&M.

Oklahoma could also start Cole Sullivan at cheetah and rotate Newcombe in and out of the rotation.

Right tackle E’Marion Harris remains listed as doubtful. Harris was also injured against the Aggies. Once Harris went down in the second half, the Sooners’ Swiss-Army-knife on the offensive line, Ryan Fodje, stepped in and finished the game at right tackle.

Fodje had spent the previous weeks on the availability report after suffering an injury in the loss to Kentucky. He appeared the availability report on Wednesday, but was taken off for yesterday's report. Fodje was available against Texas A&M but did not play until Harris went down.

Defensive end Kenny Ozowalu remained listed as probable.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone was upgraded to probable. He spent the first two reports listed as questionable.

Livingstone’s role has increased since the elevation of Jason Witten. He earned a season-high 47 receiving yards against the Aggies last week and led the team with nine targets.

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Running back Tory Blaylock was taken off the report and is available.

Blaylock notched his first touchdown of the season last week on a five-yard pass from John Mateer in the fourth quarter. It was also the first touchdown reception of his career.

Seven Sooners have been ruled out: linebacker Taylor Heim, wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington, offensive linemen Gunnar Allen and Fred Hinton and wide receiver Ivan Carreon, in addition to Powers.

For Missouri, the Tigers have ruled out five players for Saturday’s game — defensive end Langden Kitchen, defensive back Cameron Keys, running back Malae Fonoti, offensive lineman Josh Atkins and tight end Gavin Hoffman.

Saturday’s game will begin at 3:15 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Taylor Heim, LB; Trell Harris, WR; Trynae Washington, TE; Gunnar Allen, OL; Fred Hinton, OL; Ivan Carreon, WR. Reggie Powers III, DB;

Doubtful: E’Marion Harris, OL.

Probable: Parker Livingstone, WR, Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

MISSOURI

Out: Langden Kitchen, DE; Cameron Keys, DB; Malae Fonoti, RB; Josh Atkins, OL; Gavin Hoffman, TE.

Probable: Brett Le Blanc, LS.

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