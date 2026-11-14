Friday's SEC Availability Report Shows Sees Both Some and No Movement

Friday’s SEC Availability Report brought more clarity for some pivotal Oklahoma Sooners.

At running back, Tory Blaylock — who came up slowly during a play in the first half of OU’s 23-7 win at Florida — appeared on the availability report on Wednesday as “questionable.” His status was consistent on Thursday’s report.

Blaylock is still listed as “questionable” for Saturday’s match with Ole Miss, along with linebacker James Nesta and edge rusher Kenny Ozawalu.

Another name on the report is offensive lineman Ryan Fodje, who appeared on the first two updates as “doubtful.” Fodje did not move up or down on the latest report, still listed as "doubtful."

Fodje has been out since the Mississippi State after not being able to finish OU’s loss to Kentucky the week prior.

Blaylock has 178 yards on 42 carries this year. Blaylock was the Sooner's returning leading rusher with 480 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2025.

Linebackers Cole Sullivan and offensive lineman Caleb Nitta are now probable for Saturday's game.

Sullivan’s first season in Norman has been marred by injuries. He left the game in the second half against Mississippi State with what appeared to be a re-aggravation of the hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season.

Nitta did not appear against Florida. Per Pro Football Focus, he has played 157 snaps at offensive guard and center for the Sooners in 2026.

Ozowalu made a new appearance on Thursday. He has played in all nine of the Sooners' games after transferring in from UTSA.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis and cornerback Jacobe Johnson are available for Saturday’s game after being taken off the report on Thursday. Both have missed every game since OU’s victory over Texas.

Johnson, a senior, got injured against Georgia on Sept. 26. The cornerback registered four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup before his injury.

Five Sooners had already been ruled out: wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington, offensive lineman Fred Hinton, linebacker Taylor Heim and defensive back Dakoda Fields.

For Ole Miss, defensive tackle Will Echoles is probable to play against the Sooners.

Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Rebels is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC Network. A nation-wide FAA grounding has put a potential hamper on the game being played as scheduled.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Dakoda Fields, DB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Ryan Fodje, OL.

Questionable: Tory Blaylock, RB; James Nesta, LB; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

Probable: Cole Sullivan, LB, Caleb Nitta, OL

OLE MISS

Out: Carius Curne, OL; Ant Davis Jr., LB; JaMichael Garrett, LB; Izaiah Hartrup, WR; Kervin Johnson Jr., WR; Edwin Joseph, DB; Patrick Kutas, OL; Gerald Lacy Jr., DB; Kewan Lacy, RB; Nascar McCoy, DB; MJ Preston, S; Keaton Thomas, LB.

Questionable: Sharif Denson, S; Kam Franklin, DE; Makhi Frazier, RB.

Probable: Will Echoles, DT.

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