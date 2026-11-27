NORMAN — In some ways, John Mateer’s performance against Texas A&M illustrated his career at Oklahoma.

There were some mistakes that were self-inflicted (poor footwork on early third-down throws), and some that can just be chalked up to football being football (the deflected interception on his throw to Hayden Hansen in the end zone).

In his two years with the Sooners, he’s had his fair share of poor plays, mixed with poor luck (injuries to both his hand in 2025 and to OU’s offensive line throughout Mateer’s time in Norman).

But he never threw in the towel.

Mateer fought back to play against Texas 17 short days after hand surgery in 2025. The game didn’t go well, but he was able to bounce back and contribute to OU’s November rally to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

This year, he endured a stretch of poor play, but he’s been able to rebound under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten to have his team on a three-game winning streak.

“I think he'd be the first one to tell you that he's got a great supporting cast,” OU coach Brent Venables said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Maybe those are his teammates, his coaches. Certainly, outside the building, his family. Nobody in that space stopped believing in him. I think that's important. It gives him the fuel that sometimes you need to pull you through the knot hole.”

In both the good times and the bad, Mateer has always taken more than his share of responsibility.

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That quality earned him the respect of the locker room, but it undoubtedly made things tough when the program moved on from Ben Arbuckle, whom Mateer had moved to Norman with from Washington State.

His response was to play some of his cleanest football since joining the Sooners.

“He's done a really good job from a maturation standpoint of just again putting himself in a quiet place,” Venables said. “Not an easy thing to do in the world that they all live in, and certainly being in a place like Oklahoma. But you don't respond the way he has without really controlling some of the external forces that are always there, and then be focused on the work. Just from a mental standpoint, just focusing on just getting busy doing the work, getting better, improving, going on to what's next instead of living in the rearview mirror.”

Regardless of whether Oklahoma is able to stay perfect in November with a win over Missouri Saturday (3:15 p.m., SEC Network), falling short of a return to the CFP will be seen as a disappointing season.

But Mateer and the Sooners didn’t quit.

“Some of the things that aren't going your way, he's owned,” Venables said. “He's taken great ownership in all of it. Hasn't pointed fingers and things of that nature. Hasn't let it discourage him to a point where he can't show up and improve and get better. So, just a lot of, you know, admirable traits that he has shown and displayed.

“And he'd be the first one to tell you there's nothing easy about it. Just like having success, there's nothing easy about handling the success, but he's been a great example of how to navigate some real choppy waters.”

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