COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma renews an old Big Eight/Big 12 rivalry Saturday when the 17th-ranked Sooners take on No. 22 Missouri at 3:15 p.m.

The Sooners are looking for their first win at Faurot Field since 2006.

Of course, Oklahoma has played there just twice since then — falling 30-23 in 2024 in the team’s first meeting as SEC opponents, and 36-27 in 2010.

The bold predictions got back on the board last week in the win over Texas A&M, as Isaiah Sategna eclipsed 80 yards receiving after two games with minimal production. Oklahoma finished with one interception in the game, though had several chances to come up with the second — though the Aggies only used a second quarterback for a kneel-down to end the first half. The Sooners also had only one protracted drive in the victory.

Here are a look at this week’s bold predictions:

Jonathan Hatton has a Breakout Game

The last time Oklahoma played on Faurot Field, Xavier Robinson had his best performance to date — rushing for 56 yards in the Sooners’ 30-23 loss.

In the Sooners’ next game, Robinson had his first 100-yard performance, scoring two touchdowns in Oklahoma’s victory over Alabama.

Jonathan Hatton Jr. had his best game of the season last week against Texas A&M, rushing for 33 yards on five carries.

Now is the time for Hatton’s breakout.

The Sooners have run the ball better under Jason Witten, and though Lloyd Avant has been Oklahoma’s most consistent runner, Hatton is the one with the most breakout potential.

Missouri’s rush defense has been really good this season, allowing just 111.8 yards per game. But the threat of John Mateer has a runner helps open up some space for Hatton to work and after a couple of big runs early, the Sooners keep feeding Hatton as he becomes the first Oklahoma running back to rush for 100 or more yards since Robinson against Tennessee last season.

Brent Venables Names Jason Witten OC

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Brent Venables has said all the right things about the offensive coordinator search, at least since the Florida game.

He’s talked about being focused on the task at hand, and what Jason Witten has brought to the position.

But clearly Venables has had to have his mind made up about what direction the offense will take moving forward, especially with signing day looming.

All signs point to Witten being the guy.

Oklahoma’s offense has controlled the time-of-possession battle under Witten, run the ball much more effectively than they did under Ben Arbuckle, and spread the ball around.

After another not perfect but strong performance against Missouri, Venables goes ahead and announces the promotion in his postgame press conference.

Sooners Stop Missouri on Third Down

Oklahoma’s defense has been excellent over the last two seasons with Brent Venables calling plays.

The Sooners are second nationally during that span, holding opponents to just 27.8% on third downs. Only Texas A&M, at 27.0%, has been better.

Oklahoma enters Saturday’s game third nationally this season, with a 27.4% conversion rank.

While Missouri’s offense has plenty of potency, especially in the passing game, but the Tigers haven’t been particularly great on third down.

Missouri is 77th nationally, converting on 38.9% of third downs — worse than the Sooners’ 41.1% conversion rate.

Oklahoma holds the Tigers below 25% on third downs in this one.

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