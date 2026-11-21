NORMAN — For the first time since the season opener, Oklahoma will face an opponent that isn’t ranked or at least receiving votes in the two major polls.

And for the first time since the Sept. 19 game against New Mexico, the Sooners are ranked after being ranked 22nd by the College Football Playoff committee this week.

Oklahoma looks to extend its winning streak to three when it takes on Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

There’s been plenty of big games and big moments between these two teams as Big 12 foes but this will mark their first meeting since the Sooners joined the SEC.

Last week, the bold predictions went 1 of 3, breaking a streak of 0-fers.

The one that came through was the Sooners holding Trinidad Chambliss to below 200 yards rushing and for most of the game it looked like it’d be well below 100. The monsoon-like conditions of large stretches of the game certainly helped out but OU’s defense also had a strong performance on the back end until the fourth quarter when the Rebels were forced to push the ball downfield.

It looked early like the first one would come through, as Lloyd Avant rushed for 24 yards on the opening drive.

But Avant only had 22 yards the rest of the way and the Sooners remain without a 100-yard rusher since Xavier Robinson against Tennessee last season.

There also wasn’t a notable scuffle during the game, though there was clearly plenty of bad blood there. It just didn’t lead to any player vs. player issues.

Here’s this week’s bold predictions:

Oklahoma Picks off two Quarterbacks

The Aggies could be on the brink of making a quarterback change, inserting Brady Hart in place of Marcel Reed to try to find some semblance of life offensively.

But throwing in a new quarterback against the Sooners’ defense isn’t exactly the most comfortable of decisions.

Oklahoma is No. 10 in FBS, allowing 166.3 passing yards per game.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Sooners have multiple takeaways in six games this season, including three of the last four.

Whatever order it goes — Reed then Hart or Hart then Reed — Oklahoma’s defense picks each off.

Peyton Bowen leads the Sooners with three interceptions so far while Courtland Guillory has two. Four other players have one each.

Only one of Oklahoma’s interceptions thus far have come by non-defensive backs. Linebacker Kip Lewis’ Pick Six against South Carolina is it.

Sooners Record Three 10-Plus Play Drives

It’s sort of become the norm the last two games for these Sooners but it’s certainly unusual in the landscape of college football.

But with Jason Witten calling plays, an offense that while it’s having success hasn’t produced much in the way of explosive plays yet, and Texas A&M’s defensive success, that figures to mean Oklahoma will have more chances to embark on long drives.

The Sooners put together at least three such drives, continuing their domination in the time-of-possession category since Witten’s ascension.

Isaiah Sategna Breaks Out

Oklahoma’s success on the ground, especially with the plus-one running game with John Mateer, will eventually forced A&M to try some different things.

That includes at least occasionally leaving Isaiah Sategna on an island.

Sategna has been quiet — offensively at least, he did return a punt for a touchdown last week — over the last three games with just nine catches for 50 yards.

But Sategna comes through in his final collegiate home game and leads Oklahoma in receiving with more than 80 yards.

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