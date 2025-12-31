Oklahoma's Secondary Takes Another Hit With Young DB Choosing the Portal

The Oklahoma Sooners have already lost two defensive backs to the transfer portal, per reports.

Now, they wave goodbye to Maliek Hawkins, a true freshmen defensive back who joined the program with the 2025 recruiting class. The news comes on the heels of his older brother, backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who is reportedly entering the transfer portal when it opens on Friday.

Maliek Hawkins made the annoucement on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

The 6-0 Dallas native came to Oklahoma with some promise. He was a four-star recruit according to Rivals and a three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN. He garnered offers from other schools like Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The Hawkins brothers are the children to Michael Hawkins Sr., who played with the Sooners during his lone true freshman season in 2002. Hawkins Sr. left the program to pursue professional football aspirations following his only year of college play. He landed in the NFL from 2005-2009, playing with various teams in reserve roles.

Per reports, the Sooners have now lost defensive backs Devon Jordan and Marcus Wimberly in the last week. Kendel Dolby was reported to have shared his desire to enter the transfer portal prior to Oklahoma's College Football Playoff matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 19.

These moves aren't surprising considering the OU appears set at corner with Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory entrenched as starters.

Dolby started in one game and appeared in three others before shutting his season down. His career was derailed by a season-ending injury suffered during the loss to Tennessee in 2024 and never looked the same in 2025.

Jordan appears to be the loss that could sting Oklahoma's depth. He appeared in in 13 games in 2025 and slowly became a more consistent role player in the Sooners' secondary rotations. His sack of Ty Simpson in Oklahoma's win over Alabama in the regular season stands out.

For Maliek Hawkins, the freshman only appeared in one game — Kent State — and will have four more years of eligibility left. It is unclear if the Hawkins brothers will remain together as they find their next destination.

The portal opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.