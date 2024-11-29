LSU Tigers: By the Numbers
Oklahoma suddenly has a chance to build real momentum in its regular season finale.
The Sooners (6-5, 2-5 SEC) dominated Alabama a week ago, and now have fresh hope as they prepare to close November in Death Valley against LSU (7-4, 4-3).
The Tigers snapped their three-game skid last week against Vanderbilt, but OU finally has an offensive identity and will look to bully LSU up front.
Garrett Nussmeier leads an explosive LSU offense, so the Sooners will have to be efficient and control the clock agian to string together a second win and give themselves the chance to finish 8-5 after bowl season.
13
LSU returned a veteran offensive line group to help lead the team this year.
The results have been mostly positive on that side of the ball despite losing Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels.
A large part of that has been the ability to protect Nussmeier.
LSU has allowed just 13 sacks all season, which leads the SEC.
Left tackle Will Campbell will be one of the first offensive linemen off the board in the NFL Draft next spring, and he’s paired nicely with Emery Jones across from him to repel opposing pass rushes.
That will prove to be a big test for OU defensive end R Mason Thomas, who wrecked Alabama’s game plan in the second half last week.
The Sooners enter the weekend ranked 11th in sacks per game, getting to the quarterback three times a week, and Brent Venables and Zac Alley will again hope to dial up pressure on Nussmeier on Saturday night.
50.3
LSU’s ability to protect Nussmeier, paired with a talented receiving corps, has helped the Tiger offense excel in high-pressure situations.
The Bayou Bengals are converting 50.3 percent of third downs, which ranks fifth in the country.
Receivers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson can reel off chunk plays at any moment, and tight end Mason Taylor is a matchup nightmare attacking the middle of the field.
But as good as the Tigers have been on third down, they’ve had come hiccups close to the goal line.
LSU ranks 89th in red zone offense. They’ve had to settle for a field goal on 11-of-45 trips to the red zone, and have ended up empty-handed eight times.
Oklahoma’s defense can mitigate the damage on big plays allowed if the Sooners can bow up and force the Tigers to kick field goals on Saturday night.
31
Venables’ defense isn’t the only one doing a nice job of putting pressure on quarterbacks in 2024.
LSU’s defense is 31st in the country with 29 sacks on the year, which has helped the unit as a whole make big gains across the board.
Last year the Tigers finished 103rd in total defense, and they’ve improved to 509th this year.
The Tigers were 101st in rushing defense last year, and they’re now 64th, allowing 144.7 yards per game.
Oklahoma rarely got behind the chains against Alabama, which let the Sooners lean on the run game all night.
If LSU is able to have success against OU’s offensive line, it could put Oklahoma off schedule and force Jackson Arnold to win on third-and-long with his arm, which is made more difficult by the Sooners’ depleted receiver room.