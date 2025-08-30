All Sooners

Matchups to Watch in Oklahoma's Season Opener

The Sooners will open up the 2025 season on Saturday evening against the Illinois State Redbirds.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock carries the ball at the Crimson Combine.
Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock carries the ball at the Crimson Combine. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The longest offseason in sports is nearly over in Norman. 

No. 18 Oklahoma kicks off its massive 2025 season with the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Redbirds are excellent FCS competition; they enter the season ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll. But for OU, the contest will serve as a dress rehearsal for next week’s clash with No. 14 Michigan while allowing Sooners fans a first look at a bevy of new faces. 

Here are three matchups to watch as Oklahoma prepares for next weekend’s massive tilt with the Wolverines.

QB Tommy Rittenhouse vs. Rushing Lanes

Oklahoma Sooners, Taylor Wein
Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein working through drills at a fall practice. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Tommy Rittenhouse completed 66.4 percent of his passes last year for the Redbirds. He threw for 2,840 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions, and he was sacked 14 times. 

Rittenhouse isn’t expected to have enough time to try and pick apart OU’s secondary, but he is mobile enough to leave the pocket if plays fail to develop. 

He rushed 78 times for 480 yards and eight scores last year, and he’ll provide a nice early test for defensive ends Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye

Wein was listed alongside Marvin Jones Jr. in OU’s Week 1 depth chart as the defensive end starter across from R Mason Thomas

The redshirt sophomore has entered 13 games over the last two seasons for the Sooners, but Wein must prove he can stay disciplined when the adrenaline caused by playing meaningful snaps in front of 85,000 fans rushes through his body. 

Next week, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood hopes to take advantage of any OU ends that get out of their pass-rushing lanes in pursuit of a sack. Wein and Okoye will want to hit home on Saturday against Rittenhouse, but they can’t sacrifice the integrity of the defense to log early sacks in 2025.

WR Daniel Sobkowicz vs. CB Courtland Guillory

Oklahoma Sooners, Courtland Guillory
Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Rittenhouse’s favorite target last year was 6-foot-3 receiver Daniel Sobkowicz. He caught 80 passes for 1,108 yards and nine scores, averaging 13.9 yards per reception for the Redbirds. 

Illinois State’s coaching staff won’t see many favorable matchups when they try to poke holes in the Oklahoma defense, but the Redbirds will likely want to test true freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory

Guillory was praised by coaches and teammates alike throughout fall camp, and he’s in line for early snaps on Saturday. 

He’ll get to prove himself against one of the most productive pass catchers in the FCS — a test he needs to pass before getting thrown onto the field against Michigan.

LB Tye Niekamp vs. Oklahoma’s Running Backs

Oklahoma Sooners, Tory Blaylock
Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Linebacker Tye Niekamp led Illinois State with 113 total tackles last year, and he’s been tabbed as a Preseason First Team All-American at the FCS level. 

Jovantae Barnes got the nod to start in the backfield alongside quarterback John Mateer on Saturday.

At times in his career, Barnes has picked up the yards that were there and tried to run through the first tackler instead of making a defender miss in the open field. 

Barnes, and any of the other running backs who get carries on Saturday, need to be able to make a sure-tackler like Niekamp miss to enter next week’s battle with Michigan’s excellent defensive front seven with plenty of confidence. 

It’s unclear if Jaydn Ott will make his Oklahoma debut Saturday or if the coaching staff will hold him out to ensure he’s 100 percent healthy against the Wolverines. 

If Tory Blaylock instead gets a large helping of snaps behind Barnes, he’ll also have to show he can pick up the right assignment in pass protection to ensure Mateer’s jersey stays clean on Saturday evening. 

