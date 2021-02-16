NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projects Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins in first round

Perkins has been forecast by a few mock drafts to land in the first round of the NFL Draft

Most NFL mock drafts don’t have an Oklahoma player going in the first round.

But NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who compiles one of the most high-profile and respected mock drafts in a flooded market, disagrees.

Ronnie Perkins OU Athletics

Jeremiah’s latest mock draft has Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins going No. 23 overall to the New York Jets.

“Perkins is a very productive edge rusher,” Jeremiah writes, “who plays with physicality and tremendous effort.”

Perkins, a 6-foot-3, 247-pound defensive end from St. Louis, was a essentially a three-year starter for the Sooners.

He started seven games and played in all 14 as he earned Freshman All-American accolades in 2018, then was named second team All-Big 12 in 2019 as he started 13 games. Last season he sat the first five games serving an NCAA suspension, then earned second-team All-Big 12 again.

In three seasons at OU, Perkins had 98 total tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 quarterback sacks.

Other mock drafts have Perkins going in the first round. Pro Football Network has projected Perkins in the first round (to Cleveland or Baltimore), and Fansided’s With the First Pick also shows Perkins as a first-rounder (to Cleveland or Tennessee). NJ.com has Perkins going No. 19 overall to Philadelphia.