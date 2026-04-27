Oklahoma Adding to Super 2027 Class With a Cali Prospect on the Defensive Line

A top-rated class keeps adding talent.

Hesperia, CA product Sione Felila, an interior defensive lineman prospect from Oak Hills High School, has verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday.



BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Sione Felila has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 300 DL from Hesperia, CA chose the Sooners over Notre Dame, Oregon, and Cal



“All thanks to my Heavenly Father, BOOMER!”⁰⁰https://t.co/ARmPrq1Na9 pic.twitter.com/JpfRaLRzT2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 27, 2026

He’s the fourth defensive lineman in the 2027 class to commit to playing his college career in Norman.

He chose the Sooners over schools like Cal, BYU, Arizona State and Kansas.

He's the fourth Californian committed — second among defensive lineman with Inglewood's Elijah Harmon.

Oak Hills lineman Gavin Roldan, right, tries to block Sione Felila during a recent summer practice at the school. | Jose Huerta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Felila is a 6-2, 285-pound force in the middle. He's a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 79 defensive lineman in the 2027 class as well as the No. 54 prospect in the state of California.

On3 has him rated also as a three-start and the No. 69 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 54 prospect in California.

In 2025, Felila logged 45 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 10 games during his junior campaign.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Along with Felila and Harmon, Todd Bates has also earned the verbal pledge of three-start prospect Deven Robertson out of Hattiesburg, MS. Krew Jones, a four-star edge rusher out of Orem, UT, is the other defensive lineman currently committed.

Bates is now having to think of life without David Stone and Jayden Jackson, as the two potentially head into their final seasons in college in 2026. Felila may be a potential Jackson replacement considering his position and measurables.

When Jackson first gave his verbal commitment to Oklahoma, he was a three-star prospect before later earning a fourth star. The IMG Academy product was listed at 6-1½ and 295 pounds — a half-inch smaller but 10 pounds heavier than Felila.

The Sooners currently hold the No. 1-ranked class in the country for 2027 according to 247Sports. On3 has Oklahoma rated at third behind Texas A&M and Texas Tech. 247Sports has three SEC schools ranked in the top 10 (OU, A&M and Georgia) while On3 has four (Florida).

Hesperia's Elijah Celis is wrapped up by Oak Hills' Sione Felila on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Oak Hills kicked off Mojave River League play with a 34-0 victory over Hesperia. | Jose Quintero / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the highlights of the 2027 class are five-stars Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny — both in-state products. Linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of tight ends coach Jason Witten — is the third five-star in the class.

Speaking of Witten, OU has also earned the verbal pledge of the No. 1 tight end in the country in Seneca Driver.