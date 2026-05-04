Oklahoma Announces Mark Taurisani as Deputy Athletic Director Hire
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The University of Oklahoma announced the appointment of Mark Taurisani as the new deputy athletics director/sport administration.
The role is described as providing "executive leadership and oversight of sport administration and student-athlete support units" as well as overseeing "key units dedicated to enhancing student-athlete experience, including strength and conditioning, sport science and student-athlete benefits."
Previously, Taurisani served as the assistant athletics director/chief of staff on the University of Illinois football staff from 2021-23 and associate athletics director/chief of staff from 2024-26.
New athletic director Roger Denny worked alongside Taurisani since 2021.
Taurisani worked with current Illinois football Bret Bielema during his 17-year career as a head coach, including stints at Wisconsin and Arkansas. He also spent time at the University of Michigan from 2018-20 as the director of football operations.
In addition, Taurisani has worked on15 bowl and two Big Ten Championship Game trips and has served as a member of the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee since 2010.
He is a graduate of State University of New York at Fredonia (class of 2003) with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in sports and exercise. He earned first-team all-conference honors as captain of the baseball team. He went on to earn a master’s degree in sport administration from Louisville in 2005.
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In his first few months as athletic directory, Denny has hired the first general managers for men's and women's basketball, retained men's basketball coach Porter Moser, helped cut through the red tape to get the Norman entertainment district off the ground and now fleshed out administrative staff for football.
Denny’s time at Illinois, with Taurasi’s support, sparked unprecedented growth for both the football program and its facilities in Champaign. The Fighting Illini totaled 37 wins, including 23 in Big Ten play, and secured bowl victories in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and the 2025 Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl.
Over the last two seasons, Illinois won 19 games, one of the stronger two-year stretches in program history.
Illinois’ has also seen growth in season ticket sales, student season tickets and average attendance — all among the best in the country.
This move is another in the few shake-ups among the football staff.
Brent Venables hired three new assistant coaches — Deland McCullough, Lavar Morgan and Jason Witten — in addition to parting ways with his chief of staff Woody Glass and appointing former longtime strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt into the role.
James Dobson took over for Schmidt to head the strength and conditioning program.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.