Oklahoma Announces Mark Taurisani as Deputy Athletic Director Hire

The University of Oklahoma announced the appointment of Mark Taurisani as the new deputy athletics director/sport administration.

The role is described as providing "executive leadership and oversight of sport administration and student-athlete support units" as well as overseeing "key units dedicated to enhancing student-athlete experience, including strength and conditioning, sport science and student-athlete benefits."

The OU Athletics Department is excited to announce the hiring of Mark Taurisani as Deputy AD / Sport Administration!#BoomerSooner || 🔗 https://t.co/AgmA5PDkwN pic.twitter.com/ugDd8HUJw4 — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 4, 2026

Previously, Taurisani served as the assistant athletics director/chief of staff on the University of Illinois football staff from 2021-23 and associate athletics director/chief of staff from 2024-26.

New athletic director Roger Denny worked alongside Taurisani since 2021.

Oklahoma Director of Athletics Roger Denny during an introduction ceremony at the Gaylord Family –– Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday Jan. 28, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurisani worked with current Illinois football Bret Bielema during his 17-year career as a head coach, including stints at Wisconsin and Arkansas. He also spent time at the University of Michigan from 2018-20 as the director of football operations.

In addition, Taurisani has worked on15 bowl and two Big Ten Championship Game trips and has served as a member of the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee since 2010.

He is a graduate of State University of New York at Fredonia (class of 2003) with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in sports and exercise. He earned first-team all-conference honors as captain of the baseball team. He went on to earn a master’s degree in sport administration from Louisville in 2005.

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In his first few months as athletic directory, Denny has hired the first general managers for men's and women's basketball, retained men's basketball coach Porter Moser, helped cut through the red tape to get the Norman entertainment district off the ground and now fleshed out administrative staff for football.

Denny’s time at Illinois, with Taurasi’s support, sparked unprecedented growth for both the football program and its facilities in Champaign. The Fighting Illini totaled 37 wins, including 23 in Big Ten play, and secured bowl victories in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and the 2025 Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl.

Over the last two seasons, Illinois won 19 games, one of the stronger two-year stretches in program history.

Illinois’ has also seen growth in season ticket sales, student season tickets and average attendance — all among the best in the country.

University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr., hugs Oklahoma Director of Athletics Roger Denny during an introduction ceremony at the Gaylord Family –– Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This move is another in the few shake-ups among the football staff.

Brent Venables hired three new assistant coaches — Deland McCullough, Lavar Morgan and Jason Witten — in addition to parting ways with his chief of staff Woody Glass and appointing former longtime strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt into the role.

James Dobson took over for Schmidt to head the strength and conditioning program.