Oklahoma Freshmen: Getting a Jump on College Football — LB Kobie McKinzie

McKinzie is a physical marvel who looks ready to play right now, but returning experience at the inside linebacker spot could keep him in a reserve role in 2022.

Editor’s Note: Oklahoma welcomes 17 freshmen (so far) in the 2022 recruiting class. This is Part 9 of a 10-part series introducing Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2022 recruiting class.



Kobie McKinzie Kobie McKinzie via social media

LB Kobie McKinzie

6-2, 245

Cooper HS, Lubbock, TX

247 Sports: 4-star, No. 163 overall, No. 16 LB

Rivals: 4-star, No. 170 overall, No. 6 ILB

Background: McKinzie was the Sooners’ first verbal commitment in the 2022 class almost didn’t happen — twice. First, he originally wanted to reclassify into the 2021 class. Then, after Lincoln Riley left for USC and took Alex Grinch with him, then announced he’d hire Brian Odom after the bowl game, McKinzie decommitted and flipped to Texas. Pledged to the Sooners — and OU’s most active recruiter in the ’22 class — for two years, McKinzie was a Longhorn. Of course, that lasted for all of about a week. McKinzie told SI Sooners all that Texas coaches wanted to talk about was how much NIL money he could get. Once McKinzie met Brent Venables, he was a Sooner again, flipping his commitment back to OU two days later. McKinzie also had offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, USC and others. ESPN rated McKinzie as the No. 95 prospect and the No. 3 overall linebacker in the nation at Cooper High School as he landed a spot on the 2021 Under Armour All-America team.

2022 Projection: There’s a need for someone to step up at outside linebacker. Brian Asamoah left for the NFL Draft, so Venables and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Ted Roof have a spot to fill. McKinzie is physically ready — he’s bigger than former Sooner Kenneth Murray, who’s two years into his NFL career as a starter with the Chargers — and now it’s all about how fast he learns. He’ll be vying for playing time with fellow freshman Jaren Kanak, as well as sophomore Danny Stutsman and junior Shane Whitter. Another question looms: does Venables return OU back to a three-linebacker set? That seems unlikely, but as Big 12 teams return to a more physical brand of football, it does seem possible. Although linebacker play in 2021 was largely a disappointment, there’s too much returning experience for McKinzie (and Kanak) to make an impact as a starter. But he’ll get lots of backup reps and will have a chance to stand out on special teams. In 2023, expect McKinzie to win a starting job.

