NORMAN — Despite the ups and downs Oklahoma has endured throughout the 2026 season, the Sooners are ranked.

For the first time of the year, OU checked into the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 22 on Tuesday.

The Sooners are 6-4 with games against Texas A&M and Missouri still on the schedule. And OU coach Brent Venables isn’t too concerned with the latest rankings, due to the fact that his team’s placement is out of his control.

“I didn’t watch the rankings,” Venables said on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference. “We’re just trying to win the next game, I’ll be honest with you.”

The Sooners’ resume is somewhat puzzling.

Oklahoma suffered an early-season loss at Michigan, which is now 5-5 and unlikely to reach bowl eligibility. The Sooners were on the wrong end of a 41-13 drubbing at Georgia two weeks later, and they suffered home losses to Kentucky and South Carolina in October.

There’s no downplaying the Sooners’ impressive wins, however. OU took down then-No. 1 Texas on Oct. 10 before earning ranked wins over Florida and Ole Miss to begin November.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), Oklahoma has played the nation’s seventh-hardest schedule. The Sooners check into the FPI’s strength of record metric at No. 22.

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“We do have a challenging schedule,” Venables said. “I think that kind of goes without saying.”

Oklahoma isn’t the only four-loss squad that made it into the latest CFP rankings.

One spot ahead of OU at No. 21 is South Carolina. The Gamecocks defeated the Sooners 42-25 on Oct. 31 and also earned ranked wins over Florida and Tennessee. But on Saturday, they lost 34-6 against a 4-6 Arkansas quad and dropped to 6-4.

Florida and Ole Miss are ranked No. 24 and No. 25, respectively, and are both 6-4. The Gators took down previously-No. 11 Kentucky and made it into the rankings despite dropping four of their five games before that. The Rebels were No. 19 before their loss to OU and stayed in the rankings despite being losers of three of their last four games.

Strength of schedule and strength of conference are two of the key metrics that the CFP selection committee uses to decide where teams are ranked. And it’s clear that the committee sees the SEC as the nation’s deepest league.

While Venables is pleased that his team’s treacherous schedule and impressive wins have been considered, the Sooners’ ranking isn’t his primary concern.

“There’s more parity than there’s ever been,” Venables said. “I don’t know what everybody else’s record is in the top 25. But I do know you’re splitting hairs when it comes to comparing 6-4, 7-3 teams. That’s not changing.”

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