Oklahoma Hosts 5-Star Offensive Line Prospect at Brent Venables Football Camp
NORMAN — Cooper Hackett has the opportunity to do what most kids from Oklahoma dream of: play for the Sooners.
Hackett, from Fort Gibson, OK, is a 5-star offensive line prospect in the Class of 2027, per On3. Oklahoma offered Hackett a scholarship in March.
“Most kids from Oklahoma stay, and it’s usually Oklahoma or an in-state school,” Hackett said. “It would be nice, not too far from home. I think it’s every kid from Oklahoma’s dream.”
The rising high school junior attended Friday’s Brent Venables Football Camp.
Hackett stands 6-7 and weighs 250 pounds. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2027 class.
Still, Hackett knows he has much to work on — and that’s what he found most valuable about OU’s camp.
“I really liked the coaching from (offensive line coach Bill) Bedenbaugh, getting some one-on-one,” Hackett said. “I’m about to go tour the campus, so it’s going to be nice to see everything. I liked the experience and getting to talk to all these people.”
He also got to isolate areas of his game that he sees as most beneficial to his growth at the clinic.
“My hand striking, I think that’s the biggest thing I can improve on,” Hackett said. “I can just make these defenders run around me, they’re not going to beat me around me.”
He also has goals for his frame.
“The biggest thing might just be filling my body more and getting my weight up,” Hackett said.
Hackett said that he and his family members are lifetime Sooners.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Observations from Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Football Camp Session IV
Oklahoma 5-star Defensive Line Prospect Reflects on Camp
Former Oklahoma Infielder Lands at North Texas
The offensive line prospect attended the Brent Venables Football Camp in 2024, and he has attended a few OU games in the past, including one last season. Witnessing Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on game day only increased his love for the program.
“I really like the stadium, it’s really nice,” Hackett said. “It’s an older stadium, but the game atmosphere is everything. We had nice seats.”
Oklahoma struggled in its first SEC season, finishing 6-7 overall and going 2-6 in conference play. The losing season was the second of Venables’ tenure, as the Sooners also went 6-7 in 2022, the coach’s first season in Norman.
But that hasn’t diminished Hackett’s interest in the program. In fact, he believes Oklahoma will return to being a national title contender.
“I’ve heard a lot about John Mateer,” Hackett said. “I feel like we have a pretty good course at Oklahoma. Hopefully we’re winning this year.”
Plenty of other major programs have taken notice of Hackett’s potential, including Texas A&M, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida.
Hackett attended camp at Texas Tech last week and went to Arkansas’ camp on Saturday. He plans to participate at Florida’s camp next week.
Ultimately, Hackett wants to land on the campus that will most support his growth — both on and off the field.
“I want a place where I can develop at the next level, that’s the ultimate goal,” Hackett said. “I’d obviously like to stay close to home, we’ve talked about it, but anything can happen.”